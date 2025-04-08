ePropelled Completes Defense Portfolio with New Micro-Small Drone Propulsion Motors for UAVs

ePropelled is rolling out the Sparrow Series, an ultra-light, uncrewed motor system featuring long flight times combined with high power, efficiency and stability.

The USA-made Sparrow Series includes models with power ratings from 380W to 960W for different voltage ranges designed to meet the demands of diverse uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) applications spanning the defense sector in addition to hobby, professional and commercial segments.

“In recent years, the rapid transition of FPV drones from the hobbyist market to the battlefield has highlighted their remarkable versatility and impact on modern warfare,” said Nick Grewal, ePropelled founder, chairman and CEO.

Grewal continued, “These drones signify a shift toward more agile, adaptable and cost-effective combat strategies. As civilian manufacturers increasingly intersect with defense applications, we anticipate that FPV drones will not only influence drone policies and regulatory frameworks but also become a staple in military arsenals worldwide — reshaping both drone technology and its broader applications.”

Sparrow motors are compact and lightweight, offering a weight reduction in aircraft. This provides benefits like enhanced thrust efficiency, longer flight ranges and reduced operational costs.

Combined with its two other UAV lines, Falcon and Hercules, ePropelled offers a range of propulsion technologies. With multiple motor and controller options included in the Sparrow Series, top applications include long-duration flights, aerial photography and mapping, surveillance, rescue, inspections, environmental monitoring and other industrial and commercial UAV operations.

“Our Sparrow Series exemplifies ePropelled's commitment to innovation and excellence in USA-based propulsion technology. As the global regulatory landscape shifts, ePropelled provides cutting-edge drone solutions that not only meet the most stringent industry requirements, but also help our customers stay ahead of compliance challenges with products assembled in the US,” added Grewal.

“The Sparrow Series line-up allows ePropelled to offer a spectrum of propulsion options that can now support backyard enthusiasts to larger commercial and military UAV users and integrators. We believe the Sparrow line is ideally suited for e-commerce buyers, and adding 24/7 access to ordering will help us more fully serve our customers in the US and worldwide,” said Chris Thompson, ePropelled vice president of global sales.