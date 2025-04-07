Aero Norway Achieves AS9110 Certification

Aero Norway has achieved AS9110 certification. This was a comprehensive process that involved an evaluation of the specialist engine MRO’s quality management system, ensuring compliance with aerospace-specific maintenance, repair and overhaul requirements.

Auditors from the UK and Sweden conducted a five-day assessment which covered aspects like risk management, regulatory compliance, documentation control, personnel competency and customer satisfaction processes.

Key areas examined included maintenance process control, work order management, corrective and preventive action systems, continuous improvement initiatives and supply chain management.

“Prior to the audit, Aero Norway undertook a thorough internal review, aligning procedures and enhancing documentation to ensure full compliance with AS9110 requirements,” explains Raja Mohan Ravi, manager quality & ERP for Aero Norway, “This certification is held by very few engine MROs, making it a distinct achievement for Aero Norway.”

According to Ravi, AS9110 is tailored specifically for MRO organizations in the aerospace sector. Unlike ISO 9001, which applies broadly across industries, AS9110 incorporates additional aviation safety, regulatory compliance and maintenance-specific requirements.

For an aero engine MRO, achieving this certification demonstrates adherence to the highest industry standards in safety, reliability and operational excellence.

He goes on to say, “AS9110 certification mandates a strong focus on risk-based thinking, process control, and continuous improvement, which are critical in engine MRO operations where errors can have severe safety and financial implications.”

Ravi continues, “At Aero Norway we have concentrated on minimizing human error with standardized procedures and documentation that reduce maintenance-related risks. Our streamlined workflows enhance efficiency in overhaul, inspection and repair processes, reducing turnaround times (TAT). Data-driven decision making emphasizes data analysis, performance monitoring, and corrective action tracking, allowing us to enhance reliability and service quality”.

In the engine MRO market, AS9110 serves as a differentiator for Aero Norway. This is because some airlines and leasing companies prefer AS9110-certified MROs because they minimize operational risks and ensure engines are maintained under a globally recognized standard.

Aero Norway has now been placed on a global database of certified aerospace maintenance providers. The AS9110 global database, OASIS (Online Aerospace Supplier Information System), is maintained by the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) and accessed by industry stakeholders.

“Aero Norway is also certified to ISO 9001:2015 which forms the foundation of our Quality Management System. AS9110 is an aerospace-specific extension of ISO 9001, incorporating additional maintenance and regulatory requirements. Highlighting our compliance with both standards further reinforces Aero Norway’s commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction,” says Raja Mohan Ravi.

Ravi adds, “As the responsible manager for Aero Norway’s AS9110 certification, I am incredibly proud of our team’s dedication and commitment. This milestone not only reinforces our position as a leading independent engine MRO but also demonstrates our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, quality, compliance, and operational excellence.”

“The certification assures our customers that Aero Norway adheres to the highest global standards in aviation maintenance, ultimately enhancing safety, reliability, and service quality," concludes Ravi.