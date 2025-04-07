AFI KLM E&M Secures Maintenance Contract with CMA CGM AIR CARGO for GE90 Engines

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and CMA CGM AIR CARGO announced the signing of a comprehensive extended maintenance contract covering GE90 engines.

Building on a contract initiated in 2022, which covered four GE90 engines with an initial term ending in 2030, this new agreement expands the partnership. CMA CGM AIR CARGO will integrate six additional GE90 engines into the existing contract, bringing the total to ten engines. This extension also prolongs the contract term to 2033.

Along with engine support, AFI KLM E&M deliver comprehensive component support.

Senior Vice President Commercial at AFI KLM E&M Pierre Teboul stated, “We are truly honored by CMA CGM AIR CARGO's decision to extend their trust in us. This expansion of our existing contract to include additional engines is a strong endorsement of our technical proficiency and our commitment to excellence in the maintenance of GE90 engines. We are dedicated to meeting the high standards and specific requirements of our clients in the cargo sector.”