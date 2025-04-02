Hartzell Highlights STCs, Carbon Fiber Propellers at AERO Friedrichshafen

Hartzell Propeller will showcase its latest Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and carbon fiber propeller advancements at AERO Friedrichshafen, held April 9-12 in Germany.

The company’s presence will feature technical educational sessions, a press conference, and an exhibit in conjunction with its European Recommended Service Facilities.

“Hartzell Propeller has made significant investments in STCs covering a wide range of aircraft types, adding to our already massive list of TC and STC offerings,” said Jon Stoy, vice president of sales and marketing, “Our entire team, including engineering, sales, and executives, is excited for this event as we continue our growth in Europe.”

Signia company Hartzell Engine Tech will also exhibit and conduct educational sessions.

Hartzell Propeller’s European Recommended Service Facilities and Service Centers participating at the event include:

Brinkley – Propeller, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, UK

Hoffmann Propeller GMBH & Co., KG, Rosenheim, Germany

Norrønafly Propeller & Parts, Oslo, Norway

Proptech, Portsmouth, Hampshire, UK

Röder Präzision GmbH, Egelsbach, Germany

Technic Aviation, Manosque, France

Hartzell Propeller’s press conference is scheduled for Thursday, April 10, at 10 a.m. in Conference Center West, Room Schweitz. The company will discuss its latest STC initiatives and advancements in carbon fiber composite propeller technology.

Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Engine Tech will also host daily technical education sessions at Booth No. A4-303:

9:45 a.m. – The Hartzell Carbon Fiber Propeller Difference

11:00 a.m. – Electrical, Starting, and Turbocharging Systems

1:30 p.m. – Piston Aircraft Ignition Systems

3:00 p.m. – The Hartzell Carbon Fiber Propeller Difference

Presented by Opie Perry, Hartzell Propeller

This session will demonstrate how composite propeller blades can be restored to their original dimensions repeatedly, unlike aluminum or wooden blades. Attendees will gain insights from Hartzell’s latest white paper on advanced composite carbon fiber propeller technology.

Piston Aircraft Ignition Systems

Presented by Allen Buffkin, Hartzell Engine Tech

A comprehensive look at magneto systems used in General Aviation, including theory, troubleshooting, maintenance and installation tips.

Electrical and Turbocharging Systems

Presented by Allen Buffkin, Hartzell Engine Tech

An in-depth review of alternator, starter and turbocharger systems in modern General Aviation aircraft. The session covers historical and modern designs, troubleshooting, maintenance and installation best practices, providing insights for both certificated aircraft owners and experimental builders.