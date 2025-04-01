MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg Starts Construction of New MRO Facility for LM-Series IGTs

MTU Maintenance is expanding at its Berlin-Brandenburg location with the construction of a new production hall for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of GE Aerospace’s LM-series industrial gas turbines (IGT), also known as aero derivatives.

In the coming years, MTU Power will increase its shop visit volume by 30 % on its LM2500 and LM6000 portfolio compared to 2024. That will be supported by 40 additional aero derivative engine experts.

To accommodate the growth, MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg acquired an existing structure adjacent to the location’s property in 2024. That structure is now being demolished to make space for a building with more than 10,500 square-meters (113,000 square-feet) dedicated to MRO and business development activities.

It will also house the site’s IGT field service shop with an engine dock for quick turns and hospital visits, as well as a modern apprentice workshop. The latter will be part of a new training center. The projected entry into service is January 2027.

Managing Director and Senior VP of the MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg site André Sinanian said, “The aero derivatives program is a crucial part of the success of MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg. The new maintenance facility is the continuation of a plan to modernize and expand the location, and to set it up for the coming decades.”

Director of Sales for IGTs Henrik Harksen added that the expansion will further improve workscope customization to meet customer needs and increasing market demand.

“The demand for IGT maintenance is there, so I am quite confident, we will achieve our goal of 30 percent more engines coming through our doors,” Harksen said, “This is why we have boosted our sales force and presence in local market segments across the globe.”

In the 30 years since the introduction of MRO activities for the LM program, the Ludwigsfelde site has conducted over 1,500 shop visits, the majority of which were for the LM2500. The location manages deployments for field and package services across MTU’s service center network for the two models mentioned above as well as the LM5000.

The site has the most versatile portfolio in the MTU network, offering customized MRO solutions for CF34-8 and -10E regional aircraft engines, the CFM56-7B and a series of Pratt & Whitney Canada engines, including the PW200, PW300 and PW500. Last year, its test cell was upgraded with the latest performance testing equipment and software in conjunction with the service provider’s CFM56-7B ramp-up.