C&L Aerospace Expands Champion Aerospace Igniter Product Line

C&L Aerospace has announced the expansion of its distributorship with Champion Aerospace.

Effective January 1, 2025, this new agreement extends C&L’s distributorship to include ignition products for regional aircraft engines and APUs.

C&L will now be providing igniters for the CF34, PW150, and PW100 series engines, applicable to ATR, CRJ 200/700/900, Dash-8, Do328, E170/175/190/195, and EMB120. Additionally, this distributorship includes igniters for RE220, APS2300, and APS500 APUs.

“We are excited to further our partnership with Champion,” said Martin Cooper, senior VP of sales for C&L Aerospace, “Having these high-quality products available allows us to extend our services to a wider range of airframes, reinforcing our dedication to providing operators with trusted, OEM-backed solutions.”

By expanding their distributorship, C&L extends these igniters to the rest of their supported aircraft platforms.