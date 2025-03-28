FAA and EASA STC for Beech 300 Series with 7-Blade Silent 7 MT-Propeller
MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH has received the FAA STC SA11914IB and the EASA STC 10085161 for the installation of the 7-blade Silent Seven Propeller MTV-47-1- ( )-C-F-R(P)/CFR260-361( ) on the Textron Aviation Inc. Beech King Air 300, 300LW, B300, B300C series powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-60A propeller turbines: for Models 300, 300LW, B300, B300C PT6A-67A: optional for Models B300 und B300C. The Blackhawk XP67 conversion is also covered by this STC.
The 7-blade Silent 7 propeller was introduced to the general aviation market in 2020 when certified on the Pilatus PC-12.
More than 130 PC-12 are already flying with this high-performance 7-blade propeller.
MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht noted that the installation features the following advantages:
- General performance improvement (8% take-off & climb)
- No propeller speed restrictions on ground while operating in low idle
- Lower ITTs at high altitude; allowing a top speed increase up to 6 KTAS or longer engine life
- Cabin noise and vibration reduction
- Compliance with German noise regulations 2010—"Landeplatz Lärmschutz Verordnung” for unrestricted airport operations in Germany and other European Countries.
Due to the smaller diameter, the 7-blade MT-Propeller for the Beech King Air 300 Series has more ground clearance for less blade tip erosion and FODs.
The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide inside and outside noise reduction. They have no life limitations and are repairable in case of a FOD.
They also provide vibration damping characteristics for propeller operation and have bonded on nickel alloy leading edges for erosion protection of the blades.