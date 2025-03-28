FAA and EASA STC for Beech 300 Series with 7-Blade Silent 7 MT-Propeller

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH has received the FAA STC SA11914IB and the EASA STC 10085161 for the installation of the 7-blade Silent Seven Propeller MTV-47-1- ( )-C-F-R(P)/CFR260-361( ) on the Textron Aviation Inc. Beech King Air 300, 300LW, B300, B300C series powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-60A propeller turbines: for Models 300, 300LW, B300, B300C PT6A-67A: optional for Models B300 und B300C. The Blackhawk XP67 conversion is also covered by this STC.

The 7-blade Silent 7 propeller was introduced to the general aviation market in 2020 when certified on the Pilatus PC-12.

More than 130 PC-12 are already flying with this high-performance 7-blade propeller.

MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht noted that the installation features the following advantages:

General performance improvement (8% take-off & climb)

No propeller speed restrictions on ground while operating in low idle

Lower ITTs at high altitude; allowing a top speed increase up to 6 KTAS or longer engine life

Cabin noise and vibration reduction

Compliance with German noise regulations 2010—"Landeplatz Lärmschutz Verordnung” for unrestricted airport operations in Germany and other European Countries.

Due to the smaller diameter, the 7-blade MT-Propeller for the Beech King Air 300 Series has more ground clearance for less blade tip erosion and FODs.

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide inside and outside noise reduction. They have no life limitations and are repairable in case of a FOD.

They also provide vibration damping characteristics for propeller operation and have bonded on nickel alloy leading edges for erosion protection of the blades.