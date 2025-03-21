Malaysia Aviation Group Orders CFM LEAP Engines for Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

Malaysia Aviation Group and CFM International announced an order for 60 CFM LEAP-1B engines, plus additional spares, to power MAG’s new fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The agreement follows a signing ceremony between MAG, Boeing and CFM that was witnessed by YAB prime minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim.

“MAG has a long-standing partnership with CFM, and today, we are happy to build on years of trust and shared vision to lead the future of aviation in Malaysia,” said Izham Ismail, group managing director of MAG, “CFM LEAP-1B engines are bringing high reliability, high efficiency, and quiet operation for our passengers, ensuring they have the best possible experience flying with us.”

Malaysia Airlines currently operates 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with CFM LEAP-1B engines, with another 14 aircraft on order. The group currently operates 47 Next-Generation 737 aircraft with CFM56-7B engines. MAG’s history with CFM goes back to the 1990s, when its airlines began operating CFM56-3-powered Boeing 737 Classic aircraft.

“Today’s agreement with MAG builds on a very strong three-decade relationship with a growing fleet of LEAP-powered aircraft,” said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International, “We look forward to delivering the high asset utilization and exceptional support that MAG has come to rely on from CFM.”