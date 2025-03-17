Ascendance Chooses Safran to Propel its ATEA VTOL

Ascendance recently announced that it has selected ENGINeUS, the first EASA-certified electric motor, for the prototype flying ATEA, its hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft.

ATEA incorporates a propulsion architecture consisting of eight vertical electric motors and two horizontal electric motors. It’s a silent low-carbon alternative to conventional helicopters designed to reduce environmental impact and improve the efficiency of regional connections.

The flying ATEA demonstrator will have two ENGINeUS electric motors built by Safran Electrical & Power, each developing more than 100kW. With its power and control electronics integrated directly into the motor and its optimized air-cooling system, ENGINeUS meets ATEA’s requirements.

Ascendance began its ground testing campaign at its representative aircraft test facilities in Muret, south of Toulouse, France. These tests aim to approve the integration of new technologies, including ENGINeUS, into ATEA’s hybrid electric propulsion system and validate their performance.

“Safety is central to our program, particularly the first test flights with a pilot on board. This collaboration with Safran Electrical & Power, a leading industrial player, is an opportunity for us to benefit from their expertise in performance and safety, as well as the performance of the ENGINeUS motors,” says Jean-Christophe Lambert, Ascendance’s CEO.

“We are very proud to support Ascendance with their ambitious VTOL ATEA program. This announcement, which comes after the EASA certification of our ENGINeUS motor, consolidates our position as a pioneer in electric propulsion. It is the result of several months of technical collaboration between our two companies in the Occitanie French region”, said Agnès Pronost-Gilles, executive vice president and general manager of power division, Safran Electrical & Power.