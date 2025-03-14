MTU Maintenance Opens Zhuhai Jinwan Branch

MTU Maintenance recently celebrated the official opening of its new Zhuhai Jinwan branch. This additional site is a branch of MTU Maintenance Zhuhai, a joint venture between MTU Aero Engines and China Southern Airlines. It will focus on Pratt & Whitney PW1100G-JM engines and have a yearly capacity of up to 260 engine shop visits. Combined with its main site, 20 kilometers away at MTU Maintenance Zhuhai, it anticipates a capacity of over 700 shop visits.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the entry into service of the MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Jinwan branch,” says Zeng Yongchao, Vice General Manager of China Southern Airlines Group. “With the coordinated layout of two factories, MTU Maintenance Zhuhai has established core advantages to seize the opportunity of strong growth in the global engine MRO market in the coming years.”

“This opening today is the next step in MTU Maintenance’s incredible growth story and cements our position as leading MRO provider for narrowbody engines in the Asian region,” adds Lars Wagner, CEO, MTU Aero Engines.

Wagner continued, “We made this timely investment in our network to increase capacity and provide the best possible service to our customers. We look forward to supporting the GTF network as the in-service fleet continues to grow.”

After the test cell entered operations in 2023, the new shop buildings were built in 18 months. The site now has over 30,000 square meters of additional facilities, including cleaning, non-destructive testing, inspection and repair areas as well as engine and module assembly and disassembly lines.

The Jinwan branch will operate under MTU Maintenance Zhuhai’s management and authorizations, enter operations with an initial staff of around 280 employees and grow to around 600 engine experts. “This construction was the result of great teamwork, international collaboration and the dedication of our employees,” says Gert Wagner, CEO and president, MTU Maintenance Zhuhai. “Thank you to the entire MTU team for your support, as well as our employees’ flexibility during construction. We greatly appreciate your continued dedication as we ramp up.”