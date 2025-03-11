XS Aviation Releases Rebranded Website

Global parts supplier XS Aviation has launched a rebranded identity as a surplus aircraft parts specialist through its new website.

The launch of the new branding marks a key milestone in XS Aviation’s ongoing evolution and is part of its five-year plan, dubbed Project 2030, which also includes new investments in marketing, sustainability initiatives and AI tools designed to maximise productivity. The revamped website aims to reflect the company’s commitment to driving innovation, and its dedication to enhancing its customer experience.

Beyond the visual overhaul, the website now includes comprehensive product catalogs, in-depth service descriptions, insights and thought leadership, and promotes their new consignment and repair solutions.

As a partner to airlines, OEMs, MROs, and suppliers worldwide, XS Aviation aims to continue to set new standards and bring new energy and opportunities in this ever evolving and complex marketplace.

“As a team we really are proud to be at the forefront of providing tailored solutions for the purchase, sale, and repair of surplus aircraft parts, which today is right across the globe," said Business Development Director Gareth Corey.

“Having progressively built an expanding foothold in aircraft surplus management and the consignment marketplace, we’re seeing the rewards of being able to offer our partners profitable solutions for the management of end-of-life, lease or retired aircraft. We really do pride ourselves on providing solutions that add value and help our customers maximise their assets.”

He continues: “This relaunch is just one of many steps we’re taking to ensure we remain a reliable, innovative partner for the aviation industry; and 2025 is an exciting year as we look to reinvest and grow our acquisitions of excess or surplus parts from inventories worldwide.”

On the back of celebrating 2024 being the most successful years since Myles Corey acquired XS Aviation in 2017, its new leadership team are building on new foundations and advances right across the company, including continuing to grow its aircraft engine components and maintenance business alongside developing its burgeoning consignment parts trading.

As part of its drive for innovation, XS Aviation became a founding investor in global aircraft parts trading platform, Spaero (www.spaero.co.uk), benchmarking itself in a top tier of trusted sellers to some of the biggest airlines and operators worldwide, and allowing it to provide a wider range of customers with its immediately available quality-assured owned and consignment managed parts.

Gareth adds: “Project 2030 is all about staying ahead of industry trends and delivering more efficient, scalable, and innovative solutions for our customers. The investments we have made, and will continue to make, will hopefully continue to set us apart.”

Experience the new XS Aviation website today at www.xsaviation.com, and discover how we’re shaping the future of aviation materials solutions.