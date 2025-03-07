GE Aerospace Grants ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East Authorised Service Centre Status for Passport Engines

GE Aerospace has officially certified ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East as an authorised service centre (ASC) for line maintenance on GE Passport engines, which power the Global 7500 aircraft. This makes ExecuJet MRO Services the sole ASC for this engine type in both North Africa and the Middle East.

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has long maintained a strong relationship with GE and is already an ASC for several variants of the GE CF34 engine, including the -1A, -3, and -10E. The company operates a state-of-the-art MRO facility at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport and also conducts non-destructive testing for GE Aerospace’s GE90 family of commercial engines.

ExecuJet MRO Services in Australia and South Africa were appointed as GE ASCs for the Passport engine several years ago.

The decision to extend this certification to ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East follows the recent approval by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which authorised the company to carry out both line and base maintenance on European-registered Global 7500s, with approvals being expanded to other NAA authorities currently in process.

As an ASC for Passport engines, ExecuJet’s scope of work includes line maintenance, troubleshooting, component changes, borescope inspections, and engine changes.

Nick Weber, Regional Vice President, Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services, comments: “All aircraft under a GE Passport engine maintenance and warranty programme must visit a GE ASC, including for engine changes and refits. We expect this GE certification to bring more Global 7500s to our MRO facility for heavy airframe maintenance checks, which often coincide with engine overhauls and inspections.”

“We are now able to offer a more comprehensive service to our customers and are proud to be the first and only ASC for the Passport engine in the Middle East and North Africa,” he adds.

ExecuJet has made significant investments in tooling and ground support equipment for Passport engines and has also sent an engineer to GE Aerospace in Berlin for specialised Passport engine maintenance training.