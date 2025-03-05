Allison Transmission Expanding State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in India to Meet Increasing Global Demand

INDIANAPOLIS, October 24, 2024 – Allison Transmission is pleased to announce the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai, India, to support increasing global demand for Allison fully automatic transmissions. The multi-year, over $100-million investment will double the existing manufacturing footprint of the Chennai facility.

The expansion will increase production capacity for Allison's on-highway fully automatic transmission portfolio, enhancing global operational flexibility and capability. Allison continues to invest in its business in order to achieve its growth ambitions and deliver its brand promise to Improve the Way the World Works.

