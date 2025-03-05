BSEL USA Announces Strategic Acquisition of Turbine Standard

BSEL USA, a division of Bet Shemesh Engines, Ltd., a leader in aviation engine development, production, and maintenance, announced the successful completion of its acquisition of 80% of Turbine Standard Ltd., with locations in Ohio and Florida. The purchase, valued at over $30 million, has received all necessary regulatory approvals. BSEL USA will be attending the AFA Warfare Symposium, March 3-5, in Aurora, Colorado, booth 229.

Turbine Standard, a company specializing in turbine engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), will be integrated into BSEL USA’s MRO engine sector. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in BSEL’s strategy to expand its MRO operations in the U.S.

Dave Corwin, Founder and CEO of Turbine Standard, will continue to lead the company in his role as CEO. “We are excited to partner with BSEL USA, a company rooted in innovation and excellence. This collaboration will allow Turbine Standard to enhance its capabilities and provide new opportunities for our customers,” said Corwin. “We look forward to a successful and collaborative future with BSEL USA.”

“We are pleased to welcome Turbine Standard to the BSEL family," said Ram Drori, CEO of BSEL Group. “This strategic acquisition marks the establishment of BSEL USA, our dedicated American operation, and strengthens our footprint in the U.S. market. By combining our capabilities, we’re better positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions to our customers while accelerating growth in this vital sector. The creation of BSEL USA demonstrates our long-term commitment to the American market and our confidence in the growth opportunities ahead.”

BSEL USA financed the acquisition through internal resources and bank financing and anticipates that this acquisition will enhance profitability and reinforce its position as a leading player in the North American aerospace sector.