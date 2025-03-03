Hartzell Propeller’s Tanis Preheat Systems Approved for Airbus H135

Hartzell Propeller has been awarded STC approval for its Tanis Helicopter Preheat Systems for Airbus H135 helicopters. Approvals cover the United States and the European Union (including EC135T1, EC135T2, EC135T2+, EC135T3, EC635T2+).

Tanis brand helicopter preheat systems will be on display at Verticon Dallas 2025 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center in Dallas, Texas booth # 3812.

Details for the STC approvals are listed here:

Airbus H135 Preconditioning Systems

· TA3391-1 – Preconditioning Kit for the Airbus H135 – 115 Voltage (USA Centric)

· TA3391-2 - Preconditioning Kit for the Airbus H135 – 230 Voltage (EU Centric)

“These Hartzell Propeller STCs for our Tanis brand preheat systems expand coverage for Airbus H135 helicopters,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “The entire Tanis team truly cares about enhancing the reliability, safety and utility of your aircraft, despite the cold weather,” he added.

Preheat for Fixed Wing and Rotorcraft

Hartzell Propeller offers Tanis preheat systems for numerous piston and turbine powered airplanes and helicopters. In addition, the company offers Tanis avionics/cabin preheaters and replacement parts and accessories.

Hartzell Propeller’s entire preheat product line contributes to aircraft longevity, reliability, safety, and the ability to perform protected engine starts in colder weather. The Tanis brand utilizes silicone pad elements to provide heat to critical components such as engines, gearboxes, hydraulics, avionics and batteries.

The key benefits of helicopter preheat include:

· Extend the lifespan of critical driveline components

· Reduce torque oscillations

· Maximize battery and starter life

· Minimize downtime, maximize efficiency

· Increase ramp and taxi safety

· Boost year-round helicopter utility

Hartzell recommends continuous use of preheat systems when ambient temperatures drop below 50°F (10°C).