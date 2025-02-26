ANA Holdings Orders CFM LEAP Engines for 737 MAX and A321neo Fleets

ANA Holdings and CFM International announced an order for more than 75 LEAP engines, including both installed and spares.

The group is exercising 10 options from 2022 for 737 MAX aircraft, powered by LEAP-1B engines, to be operated by All Nippon Airways (ANA). The group is also finalizing the purchase of LEAP-1B engines to power an additional 8 firm and 4 option 737 MAX aircraft, which Boeing announced earlier today.

ANA Holdings has also selected LEAP-1A engines to power 13 A321neo aircraft to be operated by its subsidiary, Peach Aviation.

“ANA has operated CFM56-powered 737 and A320 family aircraft for more than three decades, and Peach Aviation has flown LEAP-powered A320neo aircraft since 2020,” said Hidekazu Yoshida, Executive Officer and Executive Vice President at ANA Holdings. “Today we build on that relationship, not only with the efficiency and reliability of CFM LEAP engines, but with confidence in the exceptional support that we’ve come to know from CFM.”

Based in Tokyo, Japan, ANA began operating CFM56-powered 737 and A320 family aircraft in the 1990s. The airline currently operates 39 Boeing 737-800 and four Airbus A321 powered by CFM56-7B and CFM56-5B engines, respectively. By exercising options for 10 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, ANA will grow its order book from 20 to 30 such aircraft.

“We are honored and humbled by the enduring confidence ANA Holdings has placed in CFM by expanding its LEAP-powered fleet of both Airbus and Boeing aircraft,” said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. “We are more committed than ever to delivering the efficiency, reliability, and world-class support that ANA has come to rely on from CFM.”

CFM LEAP engines have experienced the fastest ramp in commercial aviation history, with nearly 3,800 aircraft in just eight years. Advanced technologies like composite fan blades and ceramic matrix composites deliver an engine that’s 15 percent more fuel efficient, with 15 percent lower carbon emissions than prior-generation CFM56 engines. Backed by advanced health monitoring systems and an open MRO ecosystem with 36 shops around the world, LEAP engines offer 99.95% departure reliability and enable high asset utilization for narrowbody aircraft.