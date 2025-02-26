Hartzell Unveils Composite Kestrel Propeller for Rotax 916-Powered CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub UL

Hartzell Propeller is launching the Kestrel, a lightweight carbon fiber constant speed prop and the first in its new Falcon composite propeller series, specifically designed for aircraft powered by Rotax 916 engines. The Kestrel propeller has received ASTM approval, with FAA certification expected later this year.

“The Kestrel marks the first next-generation propeller for Rotax 916 engines, combining lightweight composite design with high performance aerodynamics,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “It is tailored for the excellent backcountry and cross-country flying capabilities of the STOL Carbon Cub UL,” he added.

CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub UL is the first aircraft to feature the innovative new Kestrel lightweight constant-speed propeller. It is expected to be a popular upgrade from fixed or ground-adjustable propellers, offering a superior value proposition when compared to similar propellers on the market. The Kestrel is available directly from CubCrafters through its builder-assist program for new aircraft or from Hartzell for aircraft equipped with Rotax 916 series engines."

“Hartzell’s Kestrel propeller is a game-changer for the Carbon Cub UL,” said CubCrafters’ President and CEO Pat Horgan. “It delivers superior handling, improved takeoff and climb performance, and a 3-4 knot increase in cruise speed compared to other propellers—all while maintaining a lightweight design. Plus, it looks fantastic on the aircraft,” he added.

The Lightest Constant Speed Propeller for Rotax 916 Engines

To design the first offering of the new Falcon series for Rotax powered aircraft, Hartzell worked with Rotax and CubCrafters to optimize Kestrel performance, durability, and efficiency when paired with the Carbon Cub UL. Crafted from advanced composite materials, it is the lightest constant speed propeller available for Rotax 916 engines, weighing just 19.6 pounds, 10 pounds lighter than any other option. Featuring a sleek three-blade, 76-inch design, it delivers aerodynamic efficiency and strength without adding unnecessary weight.