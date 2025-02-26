ANA HOLDINGS Selects GEnx Engines to Power New 787 Dreamliners

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE ) announced that ANA HOLDINGS (ANA) Inc. has committed to purchasing GEnx-1B engines to power its order for additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

“GE Aerospace is deeply honored by ANA’s selection of our groundbreaking GEnx engine to power their new 787 Dreamliner aircraft,” said Russell Stokes, President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, GE Aerospace. “ANA first ordered the GEnx engine in 2020. This deal is testament to the engine’s performance and our successful relationship.”

Since its introduction in 2011, the GEnx engine family has accumulated over 62 million flight hours. It stands as GE Aerospace’s fastest-selling, high-thrust engine to date, with more than 3,000 engines currently in service and backlog, including spare units.

“ANAHD is pleased to add more GEnx-1B powered fleets to ANA Group Airlines,” said Koji Shibata, President and CEO, ANA Holdings Inc. “We are confident these new engines will continue this outstanding performance and contribute to our growth.”

The GEnx engine powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft currently in operation. Engineered with cutting-edge materials and advanced design techniques, the GEnx represents a significant advancement in propulsion technology.

Like all GE Aerospace engines, the GEnx can operate on approved Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends. With reduced weight, enhanced performance, and decreased maintenance requirements, the GEnx engine has become a leader in long-distance flights.

ANA has an extensive fleet of GE Aerospace and CFM-powered aircraft. In addition to GEnx, ANA operates GE90, CF6 and CFM International’s CFM56 and LEAP-1A engines. The airline has an order for the GE9X engine to power its Boeing 777X and LEAP-1B engines to power its Boeing 737Max.