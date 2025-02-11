AFI KLM E&M and Air Côte d'Ivoire Extend Component Support Contract and Expands Airbus Fleet to Enhance Global Reach

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M), is pleased to announce the extension of its component support contract with Air Côte d'Ivoire, the flag carrier of Ivory Coast, for an additional five years. This strategic partnership will facilitate the airline's ambitious fleet expansion and international route development. Under the renewed agreement, Air Côte d'Ivoire will expand its Airbus fleet from five A320 family aircraft to eight A320 family (CEO and NEO) and add two A330 NEO aircraft. This significant fleet enhancement will be supported by AFI KLM E&M, with the launch of the A330 NEO planned for this year 2025. The contract renewal ensures continuation of component support for Air Côte d'Ivoire's growing Airbus fleet.

Air Côte d'Ivoire's expansion is a key element of its strategy to strengthen its position in the aviation market. The airline will significantly increase its presence in West & Central Africa and introduce new international destinations to Europe, starting with flights to Paris CDG and Beyrouth. This development is expected to boost tourism and business travel between Ivory Coast and Europe, fostering stronger economic ties.

M. Y. Dakouri, Head of Fleet Management at Air Côte d'Ivoire, stated about the extended partnership: "This contract extension with AFI KLM E&M marks a crucial milestone for Air Côte d'Ivoire. Their expertise and support are vital as we expand our regional network in West & Central Africa and open new international routes, notably to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Beyrouth. This collaboration will enable us to enhance our service quality and operational efficiency, ensuring a seamless travel experience for our passengers."

Aymeric Mechin, Vice President Commercial Middle East & Africa of Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance said; "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Air Côte d'Ivoire and support their fleet expansion and international growth strategy. Our teams are dedicated to providing top-notch component support and maintenance services that will help Air Côte d'Ivoire achieve their operational goals and deliver exceptional service to their customers. This extended contract underscores the mutual trust and strong collaboration between our companies."