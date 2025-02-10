ST Engineering Secures Contracts with Major Middle Eastern Operators for CFM56-7B and LEAP-1A Engine Maintenance

ST Engineering announced that its Commercial Aerospace business has secured maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) contracts for CFM56-7B and LEAP-1A engines with two major Middle Eastern operators. Under the multi-year contracts, ST Engineering will provide heavy maintenance services to the two operators from its engine MRO facilities in Asia.

Tay Eng Guan, Head of Engine Services at ST Engineering, said, “As a trusted engine MRO partner, we are continuously investing in our capabilities and services to better support our customers globally. Our market presence in the Middle East has been growing in recent years, and our latest contracts with the two new Middle Eastern customers provide a strong foundation for collaboration with operators in this region. We look forward to building strong partnerships with them and delivering high-quality services that fully meet their operational needs.”

In addition to a strong track record in CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B engine services, ST Engineering is the first independent MRO provider in Asia to be designated a Premier MRO provider in CFM International’s LEAP open MRO ecosystem. Its Commercial Aerospace business added testing capabilities for the new-generation CFM LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines at its Singapore facility in 2024 and is now expanding its capabilities to include LEAP Performance Restoration Shop Visit services.