Duncan Aviation Names Shane Mack as New Turbine Engine Tech Rep

Duncan Aviation is proud to announce the appointment of Shane Mack as a Turbine Engine Technical Representative, or Tech Rep, for Honeywell and GE aircraft engines.

The technical support Duncan Aviation Tech Reps provide is invaluable to customers, sales teams, and technicians. Each Tech Rep is a leader in their respective area of expertise, offering guidance through highly complex scenarios. Shane Mack’s promotion is a testament to his expertise, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

Mack began his career at Duncan Aviation in 2005 after earning his A&P (Airframe & Powerplant) License from Western Nebraska Community College. He worked on Falcon and Hawker airframes for five years before transitioning to the Engine Line shop. During his time with the Engine Line team, Mack has displayed exceptional technical skills and a strong dedication to customer service, holding several leadership roles, including most recently Team Leader specializing in Honeywell and GE engines.

“Customer service is one of my top priorities in this position, for both internal and external customers,” says Mack. “I want to use my years of experience working on Honeywell TFE731 and GE engines to provide troubleshooting and technical support to our customers as they bring their aircraft to Duncan Aviation and our engine technicians in our Rapid Response Network.”

He is also looking to the future to be prepared to meet customer demands and technical needs for years to come. “There are larger, robust engines, like the new GE Passport, flying bigger and heavier aircraft. I am excited to gain additional factory training and experience on these engines to serve our customers’ technical engine needs when they arrive and to share this knowledge with other technicians.”

Tyler Spurling, Duncan Aviation’s Manager of Engine Line Services, highlights Mack’s exceptional qualifications. “Shane has vast experience in line service and troubleshooting these engines,” Spurling says. “As a Tech Rep, Shane will be an additional valuable resource supporting customers and engine technicians not just in the hangars but worldwide.”

Duncan Aviation’s team of 31 Tech Reps is located at facilities throughout the United States and includes experts in Challenger, Citation, Embraer, Falcon, Global, Gulfstream, Hawker, and Learjet aircraft. They specialize in accessories, airframes, avionics, components, instruments, interiors, engines, and structures.