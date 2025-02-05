Iberia Maintenance Showcases Overhaul and Repair of Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines at Its Facilities

Iberia Maintenance welcomed Rob Griffiths, Senior Vice President of Commercial Engines Operations at Pratt & Whitney, at its facilities in La Muñoza, Madrid. Enrique Robledo, Director of Iberia Maintenance, and Eylo González Merino, Director of Engines, led this visit in which the ties between the two companies were strengthened.

During the meeting, Griffiths was able to see first-hand the technical and operational capabilities of Iberia Maintenance, which is already at full capacity to overhaul and repair Pratt & Whitney GTF engines.

This visit marks a milestone in Iberia Maintenance's plan to strengthen its position as a reference centre for aeronautical maintenance in southern Europe. The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine, which stands out for its fuel efficiency, is positioned as one of the main options for powering short-haul fleets in the coming decades.

‘It is a great opportunity to show Pratt & Whitney leaders first-hand our facilities of more than 220,000 square metres dedicated to aeronautical maintenance and, in particular, how the GTF has been successfully introduced in our Engine Shop,’ said Enrique Robledo, Director of Iberia Maintenance. ‘This meeting reinforces our mutual trust and our position in the region for the maintenance of these engines. This milestone not only reflects our commitment to technical excellence, but also to innovation and sustainability, fundamental pillars of the aeronautical industry of the future’.



