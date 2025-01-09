AFI KLM E&M will Purchase up to 10 CFM LEAP Engines to Support Premier MRO Customers

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and CFM International have signed an agreement to purchase up to 10 spare CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines. The engines will support AFI KLM E&M’s extensive portfolio of LEAP Premier MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) services for airline customers worldwide, to keep aircraft flying while AFI KLM E&M services operators’ primary engines.

“This agreement with CFM International is a significant step forward in our efforts to support our MRO customers with world-class services,” said Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance. “With this expanded engine supply, we can offer even more flexibility and reliability in meeting the needs of airlines operating CFM-powered aircraft around the world. Our customers can rely on us for the best in terms of both engine maintenance expertise and logistical support.”

“We are proud to expand the relationship with AFI KLM E&M on this important initiative,” said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. “This agreement reflects the strong partnership between our companies, as well as our shared commitment to providing the highest levels of support to the growing LEAP fleet worldwide. We look forward to working closely with AFI KLM E&M as part of our Premier MRO ecosystem to ensure seamless operations for our airline customers.”

This agreement underscores increasing demand for highly efficient and reliable engines like LEAP to maximize aircraft availability and utilization. With delivery of the first spare engine in 2025, AFI KLM E&M will offer airlines an even more comprehensive suite of MRO services, adding enhanced engine availability to existing quick-turn, performance restoration, and on-wing support capabilities. For customers requiring rapid engine replacements, the spare engines will serve as a crucial reserve to minimize aircraft downtime.

AFI KLM E&M is a Premier MRO provider for LEAP engines within CFM’s MRO open ecosystem, which is designed to meet growing demand for engine maintenance and support. This ecosystem includes CFM’s internal network and a diverse range of service providers, including airline shops and independent MROs.