MTU Maintenance Introduces SAF Testing at Its Facility in Zhuhai

MTU Maintenance Zhuhai introduces sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) testing to its portfolio and carries out first test with launch customer China Southern Airlines Limited (CSN). A V2500 engine from IAE International Aero Engines AG (IAE) was successfully tested with a 10 percent SAF blend following a full overhaul shop visit. The facility has procured an initial 30 tons of SAF from China National Aviation Fuel and will be offering testing as an additional service to all customers.

“MTU Maintenance Zhuhai is the first MRO shop in China to offer engine test runs with SAF,” says Gert Wagner, President & CEO of MTU Maintenance Zhuhai. “As the leading engine MRO in Asia, we are delighted to be promoting its usage and doing our part in reducing carbon dioxide emissions for our customers.”

“We are honored to have been the first customer to take advantage of MTU’s newest offering in China,” says Li Xin, General Manager of China Southern Engineering and Technology Company. “The use of SAF is important for civil aviation to achieve green and low-carbon transformation. China Southern will actively promote it, deepen cooperation with partners, and make more contributions for this objective.” China Southern Airlines is the largest airline in China by route network and annual passengers carried. It operates 136 V2500-powered A320ceo family aircraft.

“Increasing the use of SAF is a key lever for the aviation industry to achieve its goal of net zero carbon dioxide emissions,” adds Kelly Horan, president of IAE. “MTU Maintenance Zhuhai’s introduction of SAF for engine testing in its shop operations further enhances the capabilities of our reliable MRO network serving the nearly 3,000 V2500-powered aircraft in-service worldwide today.” Conducted in a controlled ground environment, test runs will initially be performed with a 10 percent SAF blend and can be expanded to up to 50 percent, the current regulatory limit, if required.

The SAF supplied by China National Aviation Fuel is derived from waste fats, oils, greases and has up to an 80 percent lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reduction per gallon as compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces. The introduction of this service is part of MTU Aero Engine’s strategy to support the sustainability goals of its customers across the lifecycle of their engines as well as achieve emissions reductions at its facilities across the globe. It follows the introduction of capabilities at its site at MTU Maintenance Hannover in 2021 and the 100% SAF test carried out on an IAE V2500 engine there in March 2024.

The V2500 engine offers the most fuel-efficient propulsion system in its class, with up to 3% fuel burn and emissions advantage over prior generation engines, resulting in significant fuel savings and lower emissions, and is approved for operation on SAF blended at up to 50% with conventional Jet A and A-1 fuel.