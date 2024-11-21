GE Aerospace Showcases Hybrid Electric Propulsion System for the U.S. Army

GE Aerospace successfully demonstrated a hybrid electric propulsion system rated at one megawatt as part of a $5.1 million research and development contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL).

Under the Applied Research Collaborative Systematic Turboshaft Electrification Project (ARC-STEP) contract, GE Aerospace conducted research, development, testing, and evaluation of a megawatt (MW) class electrified powerplant that further identified and matured technologies applicable to future Army air vehicle propulsion as well as military electrified ground vehicles.

“GE Aerospace has a nearly 50-year legacy as the powerplant for Army Aviation from the proven T700 engine to the new revolutionary T901 engine,” said John Martin, Director of Turboshaft Advanced Programs at GE Aerospace. “ARC-STEP builds on that legacy and refines technologies along a path for hybrid electric propulsion for both the U.S. Army and the world.”

The successful demonstration involved a CT7 turboshaft engine combined with GE Aerospace-produced electric machine and power electronics. Throughout testing – which was conducted at the GE Aerospace Research Center in Niskayuna, New York – subject matter experts from both the U.S. Army and GE Aerospace investigated and integrated technologies that enable lightweight, efficient, reliable, and safe hybrid-electric propulsion systems. The impact of hybrid electric propulsion on the efficiency and effectiveness of various platform types was also examined.

Dr. Mike Kweon, program manager of DEVCOM ARL’s Versatile Tactical Power and Propulsion Essential Research Program (VICTOR ERP), stated: “It’s exciting to see the successful demonstration of ARC-STEP, which has enhanced our understanding of the potential for MW-class series hybrid systems to power future Army air and ground vehicles. Often, power and propulsion systems are significant bottlenecks in advancing transformational capabilities. I look forward to seeing how ARC-STEP will shape the direction of power systems for the Army’s future air and ground vehicles.”

Efforts under this Army contract complement GE Aerospace efforts in hybrid electric propulsion, including the Hybrid Electric Experiment (HEX) program with Sikorsky and the NASA Electric Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project, to mature a MW-class integrated hybrid electric powertrain and demonstrate flight readiness for single-aisle aircraft. ARC-STEP, HEX, and EPFD are helping GE Aerospace to continue building extensive experience with hybrid electric systems and electrical power generation.