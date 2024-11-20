FAA STC for Diamond DA20-A1 and HOAC DV20 Katana with 2-blade MT-Propeller MTV-21

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH has received the FAA STC SA11838IB for the installation of the 2-blade hydraulic constant speed propeller MTV-21-A/170-05 on the Diamond DA20-A1 and HOAC DV20 Katana powered by a Rotax 912 S3 engine.

This installation is already certified by EASA and TCCA Canada.

MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht says, that the installation of the 2-blade MTV-21 on the Diamond DA20-A1 and HOAC DV20 Katana complies with the enhanced German Noise Regulation "Erhöhter Schallschutz"

The long time proven MT-Propeller natural composite blades have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.

They also provide best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation and have bonded on stainless steel leading edge for best erosion protection of the blades.

MT-Propeller is the world leading natural composite propeller manufacturer with 30 certified propeller models from 2-blade to 7-blade hydraulically controlled variable pitch propeller, for engines producing up to 5000hp, and 2-blade to 4-blade electrically controlled variable pitch propeller, for engines producing up to 350hp as well as two blade fixed pitch propellers.

The high performance, light weight and durable MT-Propellers can be used on aircraft with piston engines and propeller turbines, as well as on airships, wind tunnels and hovercraft. MT-Propellers can be developed for nearly every aircraft type from motor gliders to regional airliners.

Fulfilling the highest certification requirements they are also supplemental type certified on Part 25 aircraft.

MT-Propeller is holder of over 220 STCs worldwide and OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European Aircraft Industry as well as 30% of the US Aircraft Industry. More than 33 000 propeller systems with more than 115 000 blades are in service.

180 Million fleet hours where already performed on MT-Propellers.

With the longest industry TBO of 4500 hours or 6 years for the 5-bladed turbo prop MT-Propeller has proven the reliability over years.

A factory certified network of 62 service centers, provides best service and maintenance all over the world.