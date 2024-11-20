GE Aerospace receives KC-135 Integrated Data Acquisition Recorder Upgrade Award

GE Aerospace was awarded a production contract for Integrated Data Acquisition Recorder (IDAR) systems for the United States Air Force (USAF) fleet of 396 KC-135 aircraft.

GE Aerospace will begin deliveries to the USAF in 2026 and will continue through 2031.

Under the contract, GE Aerospace will upgrade the existing IDAR and incorporate advanced components with new growth capabilities, including cybersecurity and potential data encryption features which will extend the life of the USAF KC-135 fleet.

“The IDAR will use an advanced, scalable real-time processor module common across our avionics products that reduces cost for our customers,” said Matt Burns, general manager of Avionics for GE Aerospace. “We continue to make performance improvements including more than double the download speed and memory capacity.”

The Integrated Data Acquisition Recorder can simultaneously acquire, process, analyze, and store critical aircraft data such as structural, engine, maintenance, mission, and system health information, while providing crash survivable flight data recording functionality. The IDAR has been instrumental in supporting the USAF Aircraft Structural Integrity Programs (ASIP) and Military Flight Operations Quality Assurance (MFOQA) programs.