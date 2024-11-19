StandardAero Celebrates 4,000th GE CF34 Engine MRO Workscope, Supporting CF34-3 and CF34-8 Operators Worldwide

StandardAero, a leading independent pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services, recently celebrated the completion of its 4,000th maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) workscope on the GE Aerospace CF34 turbofan engine. StandardAero is a GE authorized MRO provider for both the CF34-3, which powers the Bombardier Challenger 601/604/605/650 business jet family and the MHI RJ Aviation CRJ100/200 regional jet airliner, and for the CF34-8, which equips the Embraer E170/E175-E1 and MHIRJ CRJ700/900/1000 regional jet families.

StandardAero was appointed as a GE Aerospace Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for the CF34-3 and CF34-8 in 2001, and the company opened its state-of-the-art CF34 facility in Winnipeg, MB in April 2002. Correlation of the company’s first CF34 test cell was achieved in September 2002, paving the way for StandardAero to provide a full range of services – including overhaul – to CF34 operators worldwide.

In 2013, StandardAero was named by GE Aerospace as the world’s first independent TRUEngine authorized MRO provider for the CF34, assuring operators and asset managers of the highest levels of quality and technical excellence.

"The achievement of our 4,000th CF34 MRO workscope is a testament to StandardAero’s commitment to meeting the needs of CF34 operators worldwide,” commented Peter Wheatley, Vice President & General Manger, CF34/CFM56 at StandardAero. “From engine overhauls to on-wing field service and engine health monitoring data analysis, StandardAero and our team of experienced technicians will be here to support the global CF34 operator community for decades to come.”

In addition to its ASP and TRUEngine approvals, StandardAero also offers CF34 Authorized Line Service maintenance from its facility in Augusta, GA, USA. StandardAero has supported CF34-3 business jet applications as an Authorized Service Center (ASC) since 2012. The company also provides engine health monitoring (EHM) data analysis support from its facility in Gonesse, France.