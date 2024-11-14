Lufthansa Technik to Support Avianca's LEAP-1A Engines

Lufthansa Technik has entered into a non-exclusive contract with Avianca, a leading carrier in Latin America, to provide maintenance support for CFM International LEAP-1A engines. This agreement marks Avianca as Lufthansa Technik's first customer in South America to benefit from Lufthansa Technik's LEAP-1A services.

Through this cooperation, Lufthansa Technik will provide quick turn services for the LEAP-1A engines powering Avianca's A320neo fleet.

These services are designed to address specific technical issues swiftly and cost-effectively, allowing engines to return to service quickly without the need for a full overhaul. This approach minimizes downtime and maximizes cost-efficiency, allowing Avianca's fleet to remain in service longer.

"We are very pleased to announce a new agreement with Lufthansa Technik, this time to support the maintenance of the LEAP-1A engines of our A320neo fleet. This is a result of the great teamwork we have achieved. We are very focused on becoming more and more efficient and this agreement will allow us to move forward on that path", said Francisco Lalinde, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Maintenance at Avianca.

Lufthansa Technik was the first independent MRO provider worldwide to conclude a service agreement for the two engine types LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B, thus securing access to the fleets of the future. In 2018 the company performed the very first full performance restauration shop visit on a LEAP-1A worldwide.

Alejandra Castellote, Director Sales Latin America at Lufthansa Technik, commented: "This agreement with Avianca, our first LEAP-1A quick turn contract in South America, underscores our ability to deliver fast, reliable and cost-effective maintenance solutions. We are excited to support Avianca in maintaining the high performance of their LEAP-1A engines."

In addition to this agreement, Avianca benefits from several key services provided by Lufthansa Technik, including a comprehensive Total Component Support for its Boeing 787 fleet. Additionally, the airline has adopted AVIATAR's Condition Monitoring and Predictive Health Analytics to enhance its maintenance processes. In early 2024, Avianca completed its migration to the AMOS cloud, further improving its fleet management capabilities.