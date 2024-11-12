AAR Signs New Engine Parts Supply Agreement with Chromalloy

AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, is pleased to announce the signing of a multi-year engine parts supply agreement to distribute Chromalloy’s Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts for the CF6-80C2 engine high pressure turbine (HPT) Stage 1 and Stage 2 turbine blades. Under the agreement, AAR will be the exclusive distributor of these two PMA blades to the global aftermarket with limited account coverage exclusions, due to Chromalloy’s pre-existing customer agreements.

“This agreement builds on the long relationship between AAR and Chromalloy for connecting innovative solutions to our global aftermarket customers. The combination of the Chromalloy engineering and manufacturing capability, with the AAR global aero-engine channel access ensures that our PMA solutions are accessible by operators and repair stations in every region,” Chromalloy’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Celtruda commented.

“AAR is pleased to partner with Chromalloy and to expand our aftermarket solution offerings to include Chromalloy’s CF6-80C2 parts. AAR provides a complete range of solutions for engine repair facilities, ensuring access to the best value combination for our customers,” said Sal Marino, AAR's Senior Vice President of Parts Supply.

The agreement has an initial term of three years, and AAR has made an initial provisioning order that ensures there is inventory in place to provide for the global distribution of Chromalloy’s CF6-80C2 HPT Stage 1 and Stage 2 turbine blades.