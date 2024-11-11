AFI KLM E&M Partners with Smartwings Airlines for LEAP-1B Engine Support

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) and Smartwings Airlines are pleased to announce a new agreement for the comprehensive maintenance of its LEAP-1B engines. This strategic partnership will harness AFI KLM E&M’s technical expertise and state-of-the-art facilities to ensure optimal engine performance, reduce operational costs, and enhance safety.

The agreement covers Quick Turn Support for Smartwings' LEAP-1B engines, ensuring they operate at peak performance and reliability.

Operational Efficiency

By leveraging AFI KLM E&M’s cutting-edge facilities and technical know-how, Smartwings aims to achieve reduced operational costs and improved efficiency. The collaboration underscores Smartwings' commitment to providing reliable and efficient services to its passengers, with a strong focus on sustainability and regulatory compliance.

Smartwings Airlines currently operates a fleet of 45 Boeing 737 aircraft, including 35 Boeing 737NG and 10 Boeing 737 MAX. This agreement marks a significant step in ensuring the continued reliability and efficiency of these aircraft, which serve a diverse network of destinations across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.



Stasek Ludek, Technical Director of Smartwings Airlines, stated: "Partnering with a world-leading multi-product MRO (Maintenance Repair & Overhaul) provider as AFI KLM E&M will enable us to enhance our maintenance capabilities and support our fleet's performance. This is a great start to what we believe will be a long-term and multifaceted collaboration. Our cooperation with AFI KLM E&M is a significant milestone for Smartwings Airlines. It not only ensures the highest standards of maintenance for our LEAP-1B engines but also aligns with our commitment to operational excellence and passenger safety."

“It is a real pleasure to collaborate with Smartwings Airlines on this important maintenance agreement”, added Marcel Kuijn, Vice President Sales Europe & Key Accounts at AFI KLM E&M. “Our expertise suits to support the LEAP-1B engines and contribute to Smartwings' goals of efficiency, safety, and sustainability. We look forward to a successful and long-lasting partnership."