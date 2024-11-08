StandardAero Completes Correlation of San Antonio Test Cell for LEAP-1A

StandardAero’s engine overhaul center in San Antonio, TX has completed correlation of its first test cell for the CFM International LEAP-1A turbofan engine, thereby achieving another milestone in its introduction of LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities. The San Antonio facility is now able to undertake LEAP-1A functional and performance engine testing for Airbus A320neo family customers.

This addition of engine test capabilities for the LEAP-1A comes three months after StandardAero’s 810,000 sq. ft. facility in San Antonio achieved correlation of its initial test cell for the Boeing 737 MAX’s LEAP-1B powerplant. The achievement paves the way for the introduction of LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B performance restoration shop visit (PRSV) capability, with PRSVs now being accepted.

StandardAero supports the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B as a CFM ‘Premier MRO’ provider, having signed the first North American non-airline CFM Branded Service Agreement (CBSA) for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in March 2023. The San Antonio facility initially began accepting LEAP Continued Time Engine Maintenance (CTEM) shop visits in March 2024.

Commenting on the latest milestone, James Campbell, Vice President & General Manager – Commercial Programs for StandardAero’s Engine Services - Airlines & Fleets division, said, “StandardAero is pleased to introduce its new LEAP-1A test cell capability in support of the global A320neo community, adding to our existing LEAP-1B capability. We will be correlating a second test cell to support the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B in the near future, expanding our capacity and providing operators with the assurance of capability redundancy. Our team of MRO service specialists here in San Antonio are dedicated to supporting the engine MRO needs of Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX operators worldwide, in support of the LEAP open MRO ecosystem.”

In addition to establishing MRO capability for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B at its San Antonio facility, StandardAero is also industrializing new engine component repairs for the LEAP family through its Component Repair Services (CRS) division’s network of locations, and its Repair Development Center of Excellence. To date, StandardAero’s CRS team has developed and industrialized more than 250 component repairs for the LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B.

StandardAero also continues to grow its team of LEAP technicians through its in-house Aviation Mechanic Training Program, located at its San Antonio site’s Training Academy.

CFM International, the 50/50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines founded in 1974, has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation. Today, CFM is the world’s leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership for narrowbody aircraft. The company produces the LEAP and CFM56 families of engines, and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for more than 600 operators worldwide.