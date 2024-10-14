Engine Assurance Program Hires Pratt & Whitney Canada and Rolls-Royce Engine Expert Delray Dobbins

EAP has added Delray Dobbins to its team of industry-leading engine professionals. Delray will serve as Director of Global Strategy, strengthening EAP’s offerings to Pratt & Whitney Canada and Rolls-Royce customers.

EAP is expanding its team of engine experts in conjunction with the ever-growing list of engines covered by its hourly maintenance program. In the past year, the company has added numerous Pratt & Whitney Canada and Rolls-Royce engines to its program. To further strengthen its support for these engines, EAP has now added Pratt & Whitney Canada and Rolls-Royce engine expert Delray Dobbins.

With the most recent addition of Pratt & Whitney Canada and Rolls-Royce engines, EAP’s coverage now extends to numerous Cessna Citation aircraft, Gulfstream’s G200 and GV, and Bombardier’s Global Express/XRS. The latest additions include:

Pratt & Whitney Canada Engine/APU Aircraft Rolls-Royce Engine/APU Aircraft PW530A Citation Bravo BR710A1-10/RE220 Gulfstream GV PW535A Citation Encore BR710A2-20/RE200GX Bombardier Global Express/XRS PW535B Citation Encore+ PW545A/RE100XL Citation Excel PW545B/RE100XL Citation XLS PW545C/RE100XL Citation XLS+ PW306C/RE100CX Citation Sovereign PW306A/36-150IAI Gulfstream G200

The complete list of engines/APUs covered by EAP can be found here: https://www.eap.aero/about.

“Delray is known industry-wide for his engine expertise, his knowledge of engine maintenance programs and his personal work ethic,” says Sean Lynch, EAP managing director. “His technical knowledge and his customer-service focus make him the perfect addition to the EAP team.”

Most recently, Delray led sales and global strategy for Pratt & Whitney Canada’s Eagle Service Plan (ESP). His aviation career spans more than 30 years, with a large focus on engine maintenance and support. He worked in technical publications supporting the AE3007 engine on the Citation X and Embraer 145 platforms and later worked in a customer support role on the GV and G550 engine programs.

Delray has a bachelor’s degree in aviation technology from Purdue University where he graduated with his airframe and powerplant license as well as a commercial / instrument pilot's license. In his down time, Delray enjoys flying his 1967 Beechcraft V35 Bonanza.

“We are dedicated to keeping clients dispatch ready. This starts with our people. Hiring the best talent means we’re able to deliver the best service,” adds Lynch. “We already cover all makes and models of TFE731 engines and APUs. Delray will help us continue to expand into other markets, and he will help us educate operators about the value of hourly engine maintenance programs.”