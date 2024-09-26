Daniel Lafrance Retires From Professional Aviation Associates, New Senior Director – Site Manager Named

Professional Aviation Associates, a Greenwich AeroGroup company, announced that Vice President and General Manager Daniel Lafrance has decided to retire.

Lafrance has held his current position since December 2018, after spending over nine years as vice president of sales and marketing at Greenwich AeroGroup, the parent company of Professional Aviation Associates. Prior to that, he served as an aviation consultant after his departure from Bombardier Aerospace, where he spent 21 years, ending in the position of vice president of service sales and marketing.

“For over a decade, Daniel has been a cornerstone of our success and growth,” said Jim Ziegler, vice chairman of Greenwich AeroGroup. “From his leadership at Greenwich AeroGroup to his pivotal role at Professional Aviation Associates, Daniel has exemplified dedication, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to our values. His contributions have left an indelible mark on our organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

In conjunction with Lafrance’s retirement, Professional Aviation is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Goodner as senior director – site manager for the Atlanta-based company. Greg brings more than 20 years of aerospace and aviation leadership experience to his new role, most recently serving as director of business relations for Perfekta Inc., a Verus Aerospace company.

Prior to Perfekta, Greg held various leadership roles including executive vice president of operations at Global Parts/VSE Aviation, and manager of spares and components service sales at Bombardier Aerospace. His extensive experience in strategic management, operations, and customer relations makes him a valuable addition to the Professional Aviation team.

In his new role, Greg will oversee the daily operations of the Atlanta site, focusing on enhancing customer service, operational efficiency, and strategic growth for Professional Aviation Associates.