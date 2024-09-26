Engine Assurance Program (EAP) Demonstrates that Service is its “Core” Value

EAP has added rental engines, parts and people to keep customers dispatch ready. By focusing on building partnerships with engine field service vendors, EAP is able to provide on-site engine and APU services including rapid response AOG support, truly putting power in the hands of its customers.

Since its founding in 2016, EAP has focused on serving underserved aircraft in innovative ways. This includes growing its service network. It has entered various field service relationships to dispatch technicians for scheduled and unscheduled engine and AOG events when no local resources are available.

“We have a ‘make it happen’ attitude. Our clients needed more responsive support in the field, especially when AOG. Partnering with our engine field service vendors has taken us to the next level of customer support. That’s how we achieve 99.98 percent dispatch reliability,” says Sean Lynch, EAP managing director.

The EAP field service offering recently proved invaluable for several clients in jeopardy of missing important trips. The field team recently responded to an EAP customer who was AOG in Illinois. A technician from Dallas was dispatched to the Learjet 45XR, who resolved the problem. The technician was then sent from there to St. Louis to change out an oil pump for an EAP-covered aircraft. As soon as the technician arrived in St. Louis, an AOG situation arose in Las Vegas. After another maintenance organization canceled at the last minute, the technician flew to Las Vegas to support the AOG aircraft and it, and all three aircraft, were able to keep their schedules.

“Our service-centric attitude is what sets us apart,” says Lynch. “When clients couldn’t get rental engines, we bought those that were available. When they couldn’t get parts, we increased our inventory. When they couldn’t get support, we found a way to deliver it. We have service at our core.”

EAP’s vendors provide engine and APU line service including AOG support, routine maintenance, troubleshooting and more on its enrolled engines across the U.S. This includes R&Rs, performance runs, fan balancing, vibration surveys, gear box pressure checks and borescopes. EAP’s partners keep field service teams on hold to dispatch for scheduled and AOG events.

“We are dedicated to keeping clients dispatch ready. Our vendors support EAP by performing power assurance runs, gearbox pressure checks, and engine preservation and removal. They provide fast, efficient, quality work performed by some of the best technicians in the industry,” says Yorkk Swick, EAP’s director of engine solutions.

“We received a call for help at 4 pm on a Friday from an EAP customer reporting that oil was streaming out of the tail pipe of their Falcon 900, and that they had a critical trip scheduled for Sunday. We rounded up parts, headed out and had the customer flying on Saturday afternoon. They made their trip,” said Swick. “Most customers in this situation would have had a difficult time finding help, but EAP-enrolled clients always have access to support.”