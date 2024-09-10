Felipe Garcia Joins C&L Aviation Services as Component Shop Manager

C&L Aviation Services, a C&L Aviation Group company, is pleased to announce that Felipe Garcia has taken the helm for C&L’s new landing gear and wheel and brake capabilities as Component Shop Manager. In this role, Garcia will lead a team of highly skilled technicians and further develop aftermarket support, sales, and operations in the commercial industry.

“Felipe is well known in the industry, and his knowledge and expertise make him a great asset to developing C&L’s landing gear, wheel, and brake overhaul capabilities,” said Chris Kilgour, CEO of C&L Aviation Group.

Garcia has over 30 years of aviation industry experience and over 25 years of landing gear maintenance expertise. He has successfully managed operations across multiple companies and has owned and operated repair shops, contributing to the strategic acquisition efforts of larger organizations.