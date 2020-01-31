AvAir Becomes Exclusive Aftermarket Supplier for Whippany Actuation Systems

AvAir, a global supplier of aftermarket aviation parts, has entered into an exclusive partnership with Whippany Actuation Systems, a New Jersey-based aerospace and aviation design and manufacturing company.

AvAir’s strong global customer base of airline and maintenance, repair and operations customers will help facilitate sales for Whippany Actuation Systems, which manufactures aircraft parts that are in high demand among AvAir’s 2,400 clients worldwide.

“Our clients expect the best access to material, and this partnership with Whippany Actuation Systems expands our capabilities,” said Steven Solomon, vice president of sales at AvAir. “Our company values always come first, and we’re fortunate to have found a partner that also places stock in customer service, consumer trust, corporate responsibility and fair pricing.”

The partnership between AvAir and Whippany Actuation Systems includes aftermarket sale of overhaul and shop visit materials, a joint exchange pool and special rate discounting on overhaul and repairs.

“Whippany Actuation Systems is pleased to announce a new strategic aftermarket partnership with AvAir,” said Erik Schwind, commercial business unit manager at Whippany. “AvAir’s global AOG service provides Whippany with an opportunity to support operators’ urgent needs with reliable OEM tagged units to keep fleets flying safely and longer across the globe.”

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero. For more information about Whippany Actuation Systems, visit WhipActSys.com.



