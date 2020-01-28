AJW Group Appoints TTC As Sole Sales Representative in Japan

AJW Group, a world-leading independent specialist in the global management of aircraft spares, is expanding its presence in the Japanese aviation market with the appointment of Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) as its sole sales representative.

This partnership will enable AJW Group to expand and increase its capacity to support Japanese customers. TTC will act as a partner to supply aircraft components, support contracted services, including PBH, engine services, and deliver maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) related activities in Japan.

This partnership is also aligned with AJW Technique’s growth strategy and bolsters the Group’s growing presence in the Japanese aviation market.

AJW Technique was the first independent component MRO in the world to achieve Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) approval under the Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA) between Transport Canada (TCCA) and JCAB. This was awarded on the 24th January 2019 and has made AJW Technique the best fit for the Japanese MRO market in compliant with the JCAB regulations.

This partnership will enable AJW and TTC to establish a new global MRO network hub whilst supporting the expansion of the Japanese aviation market. It allows AJW to leverage TTC’s global network and logistics know-how to expand its presence in Japan.

Futoshi Horisaki, Division Chief Operating Officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation, said: “This partnership comes at a time of strong growth for the Japanese aviation market.

Our partnership with AJW, as a recognized global component specialist, will enable us to capitalize on this growth by enhancing and expanding the capabilities and excellence of our regional MRO network.”

Tom De Geytere, Chief Sales Officer of AJW Group, said: “Toyota Tsusho is an important part of the Toyota Group in Japan with an investment portfolio in aviation. Our partnership with Toyota Tsusho will enable us to expand our presence in this important market, enhance the level of MRO support we offer to our Japanese customers, including offering the AJWT capabilities.”



