As a Piece of CT's Aviation History Faces a Wrecking Ball, a Website will Track Progress of Demolition

Jul. 27—STRATFORD — Those interested in tracking the upcoming demolition of the old Army Engine Plant will be able to find updates on a website that individuals will also be able to use to lodge complaints.

The site was among a series of conditions the Stratford Zoning Commission handed down as part of its decision this week to approve plans to dismantle the sprawling facility, an effort that is expected to take at least two-and-a-half years.

The 77-acre complex on Main Street is being redeveloped by Point Stratford Renewal, a group of private developers that was selected by the U.S. Army to overhaul the property and that officially took possession in April.

"We're pleased to have received approvals to allow for the remediation of the site to begin, and we look forward to working with our partners at the town of Stratford, state of Connecticut and the federal government as we work to commence this long-planned project," Peter Cabrera, vice president of the group, said Friday.

The new owners of the historic plant, which was once used to manufacture World War II-era Corsair fighter-bombers but has sat idle for nearly three decades, intend to start tearing down the facility as soon as this fall.

The work, which includes removing hazardous material and importing a million tons of fill to raise the property out of a flood zone, will allow the developers to transform the waterfront site into new businesses and amenities.

Cabrera has said the demolition will be conducted in phases, starting sometime this fall with a southern portion of the property before moving to the northern end. The site features three main buildings and several smaller structures.

The developers have not yet determined what exactly will replace the complex, but the property deed does not allow housing to be built on the site and the location is currently zoned for light industrial uses.

Barry Knott, an attorney representing the developers, told zoning commissioners earlier this month that the company has agreed to create a public park and viewing walkway where the property meets the river. He said the details of the park will be worked out after the demolition is complete.

"Both the town and my client are fully committed to this linear park concept on the water side of this property," Knott said.

In addition to hosting a website, the commission required the developers to meet regularly with Mayor Laura Hoydick's office to address any concerns about damage to Lordship Boulevard and Access Road from scores of heavy trucks that are expected to visit the property.

The company must also provide a report to town zoning officials each month during the duration of the work documenting any issues the developers faced and how the problems were resolved.

In a statement earlier this month, Hoydick expressed confidence in the developers and said the town will work alongside the company to determine the property's future.

"This particular property has played a tremendous role in the aviation and industrial history of Stratford and the state of Connecticut, and so I greatly appreciate the thoughtful approach Point Stratford Renewal has taken with their planning and execution of the demolition and future development of the property," Hoydick said.

The zoning commission's conditions of approval also included a requirement to install temporary fencing around the property to shield the demolition from sight, including a fence along Main Street that is at least 8-feet high.

The developers are also prohibited from stockpiling fill material within several dozen feet of a street, must conduct daily air monitoring to avoid dust buildup and are required to take measures to prevent flooding during the demolition.

The army engine plant, built in 1929, was originally owned by the Sikorsky Aero Engineering Corporation and was later purchased by the military to build and repair planes, and to create the AGT1500 turbine engine for Abrams M1 tanks.

But the Pentagon eventually chose to shift production to other facilities around the country. The plant closed its doors in 1998, leaving behind large amounts of toxic waste such as spilled lubricants, hydraulic fluids and paint that are expected to be cleaned up as part of the demolition.

