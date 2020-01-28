Professional Aviation Retains National Airways Corporation as a Distributor

Professional Aviation Associates, a Greenwich AeroGroup company, has signed National Airways Corporation (NAC), the largest general aviation company in Africa as a distributor for the company.

NAC will continue distributing all types of parts and consumable supplies, but now with a specific focus on the Beechcraft 1900, King Air and Embraer 120 parts for Professional Aviation Associates. Inventory from Professional Aviation Associates is already on-hand at NAC. The new inventory combined with NAC’s existing stock will optimize AOG and non-routine parts support in the region and reduce shipping expenses for customers.

“We are delighted to add NAC as a new distributor,” said Daniel Lafrance, vice president and general manager for Professional Aviation Associates. “NAC is a well-established company that has been serving a broad range of general aviation customers since 1946. They have an excellent reputation for customer service, and we are excited to work with them to better support the needs of our Beechcraft 1900, Embraer 120 and King Air customers in Africa.”

“We are honored that the leadership team at Professional Aviation Associates recognizes our strengths and has appointed us to represent them in Africa,” said JP Fourie, executive director aircraft for NAC. “We are convinced of their superior abilities and service and we look forward to working closely with Professional Aviation Associates to achieve their success in our region.”

NAC will distribute Professional Aviation’s inventory items from its facility at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa.



