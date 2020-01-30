Stewart Connector Announces the Release of HDMI Version 1.4 Connectors

Stewart Connector, a Bel group company announced the release of HDMI version 1.4 connectors.

Stewart Connector’s HDMI connectors are designed to deliver the highest quality, high-definition content in an economical and easy to use design. Stewart’s HDMI connectors combine both video and multi-channel audio into a single port connection helping to eliminate cost and confusion of multiple cables in complex A/V systems. Our HDMI connectors have 30 micro-inches of gold on the contacts, a compact and user-friendly design, mounting flanges and are fully shielded. HDMI connectors can be used in digital TV’s, set-top boxes, high definition monitors, audio/visual receivers and various IoT applications.

Part Numbers: SS-53000-001 - HDMI Right Angle Connector without Flange SS-53000-002 - HDMI Right Angle Connector with Flange SS-53000-003 - HDMI Vertical Connector without Flange



