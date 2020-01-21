Amprius Technologies Hosts Amprius Forum 2020

Customers and partners share technology insights for company’s high energy density lithium-ion batteries.

Jan 21st, 2020
Amprius Technologies, Inc. will present the latest results and roadmap for their products and manufacturing solutions today at the Amprius Forum 2020. The all-day event, at the company’s headquarters in Fremont, will include presentations of Amprius Technologies’ battery and energy storage products, the technology roadmap, and plans for anode production scaling.

Amprius’ batteries are used for drones, robotics, aerospace vehicles, electrical transportation and military equipment. In October, Amprius announced an investment from Airbus Defense and Space to boost the development of new generation batteries based on silicon nanowire anode technology. Such batteries are being used in Airbus’ Zephyr High Altitude Pseudo Satellite and Urban Air Mobility initiatives.

Amprius executives and other industry leaders will share insights about high energy battery technologies and initiatives during this invitation-only event. Presenting companies include SMIT Thermal Solutions, a leading supplier of customized capital equipment and processes in The Netherlands; Shmuel De Leon Energy Ltd., a company in Tel-Aviv that specializes in energy storage technologies; A3, the advanced projects division of Airbus in Silicon Valley; and Inventus Power, a company that specializes in the design and manufacture of Li-ion battery packs, smart chargers and efficient power supplies.

“We’re thrilled to bring together some of the top minds in the industry to talk about game-changing technology in silicon anode-based lithium ion batteries and how that will impact their industries,” said Amprius Technologies COO, Jon Bornstein. “Attendees will include experts from top companies in aerospace, electric vehicles, wearables, mobile devices, semiconductors, and more.”


