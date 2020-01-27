Universal Avionics Introduces Latest Developments in ‘Fly by Sight’ Flight Deck Concept at Heli-Expo 2020

Universal Avionics (UA), an Elbit Systems Company, is debuting its latest developments in the ‘Fly by Sight’ flight deck concept to the helicopter market during the HAI HELI-EXPO 2020. The company’s ‘Fly by Sight’ concept brings various flight deck technologies together in an integrated way for more intuitive head-up operation during critical phases of flight, and is designed to improve safety in low-visibility environments and mission operations. For Heli-Expo 2020, UA is announcing the integration of its new software-based Interactive FMS (i-FMS) navigation system into the ‘Fly by Sight’ concept.

Show attendees can participate in a demonstration of the ‘Fly by Sight’ helicopter solution at UA Booth 3408. The demonstration features the ClearVision Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) with SkyLens™ Head-Wearable Display (HWD) or SkyVis Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD), InSight Display System, and next generation Interactive FMS (i-FMS).

“During last year’s Heli-Expo, we unveiled our ‘Fly by Sight’ concept to helicopter operators with the InSight + ClearVision flight deck,” said Dror Yahav, UA CEO. “We are continuing to develop and enhance our capabilities, bringing a fully functional demonstration to the show this year, featuring even more mission and life-saving operation capabilities – critical to EMS, law enforcement, and SAR operators,” he added. “Our latest update to the ‘Fly by Sight’ flight deck, the i-FMS, offers the latest in design flexibility with a feature set that provides helicopter operators with advanced mission capabilities that are simplified, automated, and more intuitive – enhancing mission launch completion rates while maintaining the highest level of safety.”

Integration between the InSight Display System and ClearVision EFVS system greatly improves the way pilots fly – day and night, particularly in degraded visual environments. Utilizing the SkyLens HWD or SkyVis / SkyVis Night Vision Goggle (NVG) HMD, pilots are offered a ‘real world’ view of terrain and obstacles, and enhanced safety in limited visibility with ‘Fly by Sight’ operations. The cockpit suite provides a cost-effective head-up, head-down solution for enhanced safety.

Add in the i-FMS and head-up time in high workload environments is enhanced, enabling the pilot to conduct critical functions via head-up technologies instead of relying on head-down displays. The system is specifically designed to make operations more intuitive, made possible by integrating the head-up display with key FMS functionality.

