Universal Avionics Introduces Latest Developments in ‘Fly by Sight’ Flight Deck Concept at Heli-Expo 2020

Universal Avionics
Jan 27th, 2020
Ua Fly By Sight Heli Expo Pr Image
Universal Avionics

Universal Avionics (UA), an Elbit Systems Company, is debuting its latest developments in the ‘Fly by Sight’ flight deck concept to the helicopter market during the HAI HELI-EXPO 2020. The company’s ‘Fly by Sight’ concept brings various flight deck technologies together in an integrated way for more intuitive head-up operation during critical phases of flight, and is designed to improve safety in low-visibility environments and mission operations. For Heli-Expo 2020, UA is announcing the integration of its new software-based Interactive FMS (i-FMS) navigation system into the ‘Fly by Sight’ concept.

Show attendees can participate in a demonstration of the ‘Fly by Sight’ helicopter solution at UA Booth 3408. The demonstration features the ClearVision Enhanced Flight Vision System (EFVS) with SkyLens™ Head-Wearable Display (HWD) or SkyVis Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD), InSight Display System, and next generation Interactive FMS (i-FMS).

“During last year’s Heli-Expo, we unveiled our ‘Fly by Sight’ concept to helicopter operators with the InSight + ClearVision flight deck,” said Dror Yahav, UA CEO. “We are continuing to develop and enhance our capabilities, bringing a fully functional demonstration to the show this year, featuring even more mission and life-saving operation capabilities – critical to EMS, law enforcement, and SAR operators,” he added. “Our latest update to the ‘Fly by Sight’ flight deck, the i-FMS, offers the latest in design flexibility with a feature set that provides helicopter operators with advanced mission capabilities that are simplified, automated, and more intuitive – enhancing mission launch completion rates while maintaining the highest level of safety.”

Integration between the InSight Display System and ClearVision EFVS system greatly improves the way pilots fly – day and night, particularly in degraded visual environments. Utilizing the SkyLens HWD or SkyVis / SkyVis Night Vision Goggle (NVG) HMD, pilots are offered a ‘real world’ view of terrain and obstacles, and enhanced safety in limited visibility with ‘Fly by Sight’ operations. The cockpit suite provides a cost-effective head-up, head-down solution for enhanced safety.

Add in the i-FMS and head-up time in high workload environments is enhanced, enabling the pilot to conduct critical functions via head-up technologies instead of relying on head-down displays. The system is specifically designed to make operations more intuitive, made possible by integrating the head-up display with key FMS functionality.

HAI HELI-EXPO attendees interested in demoing the ‘Fly by Sight’ cockpit solution can visit UA’s booth 3408.

More in Avionics
Img Stw 0826 1 X1 T Gh F Hi Res
Single Port 5GBase-T 60W and 100W 4-pair Power over Ethernet MagJack ICMs
Jan 23rd, 2020
Travis County STAR Flight Selects Axnes PNG for New AW169 Fleet
Jan 23rd, 2020
MASTECS Project: Enabling the Use of Multicore Processors in Aerospace and Automotive Domains With the First Certification Ready Timing Analysis Solution
Jan 23rd, 2020
SmartSky Reaches 150 Patent Milestone as Aviation Network Launch Nears in Q2 2020
Jan 22nd, 2020
IBC Airways Selects Becker ADS-B Transponder
Jan 21st, 2020
Bombardier Gets Green Light for Avionics Upgrade on Learjet Aircraft
Bombardier’s newest Learjet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, is getting strong interest on the market, boasting the smoothest ride and the most spacious cabin as well as the latest avionics
Jan 21st, 2020
Ua Fmendes Pr Image
Franc Mendes Joins Universal Avionics as Airline Business Development Manager
Additionally, Franc will support UA’s Flight Department as a demonstration pilot for the company’s Gulfstream G-III aircraft.
Jan 16th, 2020
Millennium International Avionics Now Offers Enhanced Online Inquiry And Quote System
The enhancements come as part of a larger company-wide effort that focuses on customer service, responsiveness and accessibility.
Jan 14th, 2020
Ms5839 470x445 Isolated 5e1c829092403
Digital Pressure and Temperature Sensor
he MS5839 is a digital altimeter, measuring 3.3 x 3.3 x 2.75 mm, that is optimized for applications where chlorine and saline are present.
Jan 14th, 2020
Ms5839 470x445 Isolated
TE Connectivity Releases MS5839-02BA, an Ultra-Compact, Harsh Media Resistant Digital Pressure and Temperature Sensor
Jan 13th, 2020
West Star Aviation Announces New Avionics Technical Sales Manager at GJT
West Star Aviation is pleased to welcome Walt Marcy to the Grand Junction, CO (GJT) team as the Avionics Technical Sales Manager.
Jan 9th, 2020
Gtn Xi Bonanza Panel
GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi
Designed as a direct slide-in upgrade to the previous generation, pilots can preserve their panel and modernize the cockpit.
Jan 8th, 2020
Gtn Xi Bonanza Panel
Garmin Unveils the Fourth Generation GPS/NAV/COMM
GTN 650Xi & GTN 750Xi modernize cockpit navigation and are available immediately.
Jan 8th, 2020
G3 X Touch Display
Garmin TeamX Adds New Features to G3X Touch and the G5 Electronic Flight Instrument for Certified Aircraft
New wireless engine data streaming and flight data logging give pilots additional insight into aircraft and engine performance.
Jan 7th, 2020