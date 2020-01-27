Astronautics Provides Badger Pro+ Integrated Flight Display System for Bell 412EPX And Bell 429 New Production Rotorcraft

Astronautics
Jan 27th, 2020
Astronautics is providing its Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system to Bell, a Textron company, for Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 new production rotorcraft. Badger Pro+ is also able to display high-definition video from multiple inputs and provides night vision compatibility. Badger Pro+ integrates information from across all the systems on the aircraft to provide an operationally advanced pilot interface.
Astronautics is providing its Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system to Bell, a Textron company, for Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 new production rotorcraft. Badger Pro+ is also able to display high-definition video from multiple inputs and provides night vision compatibility. Badger Pro+ integrates information from across all the systems on the aircraft to provide an operationally advanced pilot interface.
Astronautics

Astronautics Corporation of America is providing its Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system to Bell, a Textron company, for Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 new production rotorcraft.

Astronautics’ Badger Pro+ consists of 6x8-inch, high-resolution displays showing primary flight, navigation, and engine data, as well as system synoptics, weight and balance, and checklist information. The system is also able to display high-definition video from multiple inputs and provides night vision compatibility. Badger Pro+ integrates information from across all the systems on the aircraft to provide an operationally advanced pilot interface.

Badger Pro+ is the latest generation of Astronautics’ Badger display family with demonstrated reliability over 1,000,000 flight hours in the harshest environments.

“Astronautics has built its reputation on designing reliable, trusted, and innovative solutions that solve our customers’ toughest challenges. The Badger Pro+ system provides Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 operators with enhanced situational awareness to reduce pilot workload and exceptional video capabilities for mission support—all with cost effectiveness,” said Astronautics President Chad Cundiff. “The readability of the displays is world class with color, contrast, letter sizing, and fonts that provide exceptional viewability. The displays also excel at presenting customizable video in multiple formats.”

 Key highlights of the Badger Pro+ system include superior graphics and readability, versatile high-resolution video, and proven reliability with operational savings.

For a demonstration of the Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system, visit Astronautics at stand #1428 during HELI-EXPO 2020, January 28-30 in Anaheim, CA.

Superior Display Capabilities:

  • Enhanced viewing with sunlight readability, higher contrast, improved color saturation, and exceptionally wide viewing angle.
  • New advisory vertical approach capability.
  • LED mode-select lights on autopilot controller for intuitive operation.
  • Flashing messages synchronized between displays and readable at all times.
  • Accurate and clear on-screen presentation of the helicopter terrain awareness and warning system (HTAWS)—eliminating need for external switching.
  • Patented LED-based night vision goggle compatibility.
  • Completely sealed enclosure with passive cooling for improved reliability to eliminate any chance of dirt or debris entering the display.
  • Seamless interface with other avionics, including advisory vertical approach guidance for areas without approved SBAS/WAAS approaches.
  • Highlighted new features for the 429 include tan autopilot feature restoring a climb-out whenever the go-around is pressed and LED light on flight director confirming mode selection.

Versatile Video Enhancements:

  • Includes video inputs for FLIR and cameras on forward display.
  • Accepts four video formats (analog and high definition).
  • Displays video in full and split screen modes with pan, zoom, and rotation capabilities.

Reliability and Operational-Savings Features:

  • Badger family with proven reliability of greater than 25,000 flight hours mean time between failures.
  • Weight savings of 2.7 lbs. per display.
  • Built-in flight data monitoring with file download rates up to 20 times faster.


More in Avionics
MASTECS Project: Enabling the Use of Multicore Processors in Aerospace and Automotive Domains With the First Certification Ready Timing Analysis Solution
Jan 23rd, 2020
SmartSky Reaches 150 Patent Milestone as Aviation Network Launch Nears in Q2 2020
Jan 22nd, 2020
IBC Airways Selects Becker ADS-B Transponder
Jan 21st, 2020
Bombardier Gets Green Light for Avionics Upgrade on Learjet Aircraft
Bombardier’s newest Learjet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, is getting strong interest on the market, boasting the smoothest ride and the most spacious cabin as well as the latest avionics
Jan 21st, 2020
Ua Fmendes Pr Image
Franc Mendes Joins Universal Avionics as Airline Business Development Manager
Additionally, Franc will support UA’s Flight Department as a demonstration pilot for the company’s Gulfstream G-III aircraft.
Jan 16th, 2020
Millennium International Avionics Now Offers Enhanced Online Inquiry And Quote System
The enhancements come as part of a larger company-wide effort that focuses on customer service, responsiveness and accessibility.
Jan 14th, 2020
Ms5839 470x445 Isolated 5e1c829092403
Digital Pressure and Temperature Sensor
he MS5839 is a digital altimeter, measuring 3.3 x 3.3 x 2.75 mm, that is optimized for applications where chlorine and saline are present.
Jan 14th, 2020
Ms5839 470x445 Isolated
TE Connectivity Releases MS5839-02BA, an Ultra-Compact, Harsh Media Resistant Digital Pressure and Temperature Sensor
Jan 13th, 2020
West Star Aviation Announces New Avionics Technical Sales Manager at GJT
West Star Aviation is pleased to welcome Walt Marcy to the Grand Junction, CO (GJT) team as the Avionics Technical Sales Manager.
Jan 9th, 2020
Gtn Xi Bonanza Panel
GTN 650Xi and GTN 750Xi
Designed as a direct slide-in upgrade to the previous generation, pilots can preserve their panel and modernize the cockpit.
Jan 8th, 2020
Gtn Xi Bonanza Panel
Garmin Unveils the Fourth Generation GPS/NAV/COMM
GTN 650Xi & GTN 750Xi modernize cockpit navigation and are available immediately.
Jan 8th, 2020
G3 X Touch Display
Garmin TeamX Adds New Features to G3X Touch and the G5 Electronic Flight Instrument for Certified Aircraft
New wireless engine data streaming and flight data logging give pilots additional insight into aircraft and engine performance.
Jan 7th, 2020
Aea
U.S. Department of Labor Approves AEA's Avionics Technician Apprenticeship Program
The apprenticeship program offers a competency-based occupational framework that meets industry standards.
Jan 6th, 2020
Sherpa 561d30cb9060e
Field Aerospace Delivers Sherpa Avionics Upgrade 17 Days
Field Aerospace completed the US Forest Service SD3-60 avionics upgrade on the sixth of 10 aircraft 17 days ahead of schedule, with 100 percent quality compliance.
Dec 18th, 2019