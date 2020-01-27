AeroControlex Names AAR Exclusive Global Distributor for APU Lube Pump Products

AAR, a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has signed a multiyear agreement with AeroControlex, under which AAR will be exclusively stocking and selling auxiliary power unit (APU) lube pumps and all related piece-part components worldwide.

“AeroControlex is proud to announce the distribution partnership with AAR for the pumps product line,” said Tim O’Keefe, AeroControlex Business Manager for the Pumps Business Unit. “As the OEM, our goal is to provide high-quality pumps and components to our customers around the world. Our partnership with AAR helps ensure that we continue to provide the customized programs and best-in-class service in the aftermarket to deliver the highest value to our customers and help them succeed.”

“This is a meaningful growth opportunity for our business serving as a value-added extension of an original equipment manufacturer,” said Darren Spiegel, AAR Vice President and General Manager of OEM Solutions - Commercial. “We are honored that AeroControlex has chosen us for this important partnership and will be highly focused on ensuring that airlines and MROs worldwide have ready access to AeroControlex pumps and related parts to minimize downtime and maximize operational efficiency.”

For more information on AAR’s OEM Solutions, visit: https://www.aarcorp.com/oems/.



