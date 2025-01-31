France Air Expo 2025
We are thrilled to announce that France Air Expo 2025 will be held on June 5-7, 2025, at Lyon Bron Airport. As France’s premier general aviation exhibition, France Air Expo offers a unique platform providing an ideal environment for exhibitors and visitors to connect, network, and conduct business.
Why Attend France Air Expo 2025?
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to promote your products and services in an ideal setting for doing business and connecting with key players in general aviation.
Join us in Lyon Bron for a three-day event that promises to be the highlight of the year for general aviation professionals. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity!
AIRCRAFT • HELICOPTERS • ULTRALIGHTS • SUSTAINABLE AVIATION • AVIONICS • EQUIPMENT • ACCESSORIES • FLIGHT SCHOOLS • TRAINING SCHOOLS • DRONES • INSURANCE • FINANCING • MAINTENANCE
