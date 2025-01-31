We are thrilled to announce that France Air Expo 2025 will be held on June 5-7, 2025, at Lyon Bron Airport. As France’s premier general aviation exhibition, France Air Expo offers a unique platform providing an ideal environment for exhibitors and visitors to connect, network, and conduct business.

Why Attend France Air Expo 2025?

Business meetings: France Air Expo is the only general aviation event in France where buyers and sellers can connect and exchange in an authentic and friendly environment.

Industry Innovations: Explore the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of aviation.

Training opportunities: France Air Expo places an emphasis on training young people. Professionals from the aeronautics sector present the various careers available and the paths to these professions. This responds to a growing need for recruitment and helps prepare the future generation for strategic challenges.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to promote your products and services in an ideal setting for doing business and connecting with key players in general aviation.

Join us in Lyon Bron for a three-day event that promises to be the highlight of the year for general aviation professionals. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity!

AIRCRAFT • HELICOPTERS • ULTRALIGHTS • SUSTAINABLE AVIATION • AVIONICS • EQUIPMENT • ACCESSORIES • FLIGHT SCHOOLS • TRAINING SCHOOLS • DRONES • INSURANCE • FINANCING • MAINTENANCE