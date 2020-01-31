Helicopter Association International Concludes Successful HAI HELI-EXPO 2020

Helicopter Association International (HAI)
Jan 31st, 2020

Helicopter Association International (HAI) has drawn the curtains on HAI HELI-EXPO 2020 in Anaheim, and this year’s show was packed with business deals, new technology, and safety and professional training.

The four-day event brought together thousands of attendees from around the globe, focusing their attention on every aspect of the rotorcraft industry. Spread across the breadth of the Anaheim Convention Center, attendees and exhibitors got close-up looks at the nearly 60 aircraft on the show floor, including such advanced aircraft as Airbus’s Vahana proof-of-concept testing vehicle. NASA/JPL also conducted a presentation on the Mars Helicopter before a packed room.

This year’s show covered 313,000 net square feet, with 657 exhibiting companies on the show floor. There were also 62 helicopters on display, ranging from small to large and from older aircraft to mock-ups of models approaching certification. Other display aircraft included several remotely piloted vehicles.

“HAI HELI-EXPO is the one show for the commercial helicopter industry,” says Jim Viola, president and CEO of HAI. “People come from around the world to find something for their vertical lift business, and they find it here. If they wanted to buy a helicopter, receive safety training, meet vendors or suppliers of parts and services, or obtain professional education, they found it in Anaheim this year.”

Training was indeed a very popular event at this year’s show, with attendees choosing from over 150 education courses, technical briefings, workshops, forums, meetings, and seminars. Nearly 4,000 attendees participated in free Rotor Safety Challenge sessions that focus on improving safety in every aspect of the vertical lift industry. Additionally, approximately 500 attendees participated in for-fee professional education courses, and over 1,300 attended technical briefings provided by aircraft and engine manufacturers. A complete wrap-up of HAI HELI-EXPO 2020 will be included in the Spring issue of ROTOR magazine.

“We’re already looking forward to next year’s show,” adds Viola. “Work is actually well under way for HAI HELI-EXPO 2021 in New Orleans, where we expect our attendees to have an extraordinary time!” The show dates in 2021 are March 22–25, with the exhibit floor open March 23–25.    

More in Trade Associations & Events
A Statement from the NAA President Regarding the Passing of Walter Boyne
Jan 10th, 2020
Huge Flying Demonstrations for 75th Anniversary of World War II's End at EEA Airventure Oshkosh 2020
Comprehensive, chronological World War II aviation highlights throughout week.
Dec 20th, 2019
Stevens Aerospace to Provide Mobile AOG Teams at Major Sports Events for 2020
Dec 18th, 2019
Opener Named Presenting Sponsor of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020 Innovation Showcase
Dec 17th, 2019
Changhyeon Kang
Korea Flies to Victory at the 2019 FAI World Drone Racing Championship Grand Final
Dec 16th, 2019
Stuart And Reds
Life Changing British Aviation Charity Raises Record £101,000
British aviation charity Aerobility raised £101,000 through a record-breaking auction – vital funds which will enable more people facing disability to experience the life changing power of flight.
Dec 16th, 2019
WAI Announces WAI Announces 2020 Pioneer Hall of Fame Inductees
The induction ceremony will take place, Mar. 7, 2020, prior to the conference’s closing Celebration Dinner.
Dec 13th, 2019
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020 To Highlight U.S. Air Force Special Operations
Dec 13th, 2019
World Aviation Safety Summit
Dec 11th, 2019
Canadian Forces Snowbirds Returning to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in 2020
Renowned military flight team marks 50 years of performances next summer
Dec 10th, 2019
3354 4079 Max
Markus Haggeney Appointed Acting Secretary General of the FAI
Dec 10th, 2019
Jeff Bezos
San Diego Air and Space Museum Inducts Distinguished Class of 2019 Into the International Air and Space Hall of Fame
Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, MedAire founder Joan Sullivan Garrett, Lt. Col. David Hamilton, the last surviving Pathfinders Pilot from World War II, and other aviation and space luminaries enter the world’s most prestigious air and space Hall of Fame.
Dec 9th, 2019
Free Admission for Ages 18-and-Under at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2020
Dec 9th, 2019
Group picture of all the awardees.
Honors for Air Sports’ Greats at the 2019 FAI Awards Ceremony
Dec 6th, 2019