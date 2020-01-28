Air Zermatt Reaches New Heights in Simulator Training with VRM Switzerland’s H125 Trainer

Air Zermatt has selected VRM Switzerland as its supplier for an innovative training solution based on virtual reality (VR) technology. The simulator’s visual system provides 3D vision with unprecedented resolution. “This will allow our discerning pilots to effectively train for difficult scenarios on mountain landing sites, with bright sunshine and under various snow conditions such as white-outs,” says Air Zermatt CEO Gerold Biner.

The simulator can also be used for other scenarios, such as external load training (HESLO), autorotation and vortex recovery, using a validated flight data model.

The small environmental footprint and the cost-effective price were important criteria for Air Zermatt when it selected VRM Switzerland’s simulator. In the long run, it will enable Air Zermatt to conduct more in-house training, allowing it to reduce the travel costs and time involved in traveling to other training centers. All this while doing something good for the environment in Zermatt.

“We have not found anything on the market that comes close to the solution that VRM Switzerland is offering in terms of quality and technology,” says Biner. “And I would like to mention the ultimate key to a successful partnership. We here at Air Zermatt are very passionate about what we do. So it was great to find in VRM Switzerland a team that is equally passionate about what they do: Offering the demanding pilot the best simulator experience.”