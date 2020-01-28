Air Force Provides $1 million in Funding for Purdue-Related Technology to Improve Critical Pilot Skills

Jan 28th, 2020
PlaneEnglish, a simulator created by three Purdue alumni, has received a $1 million SBIR Phase II award, sponsored by the Air Force and AFWERX, the Air Force&rsquo;s technology and innovation hub.
PlaneEnglish, a simulator created by three Purdue alumni, has received a $1 million SBIR Phase II award, sponsored by the Air Force and AFWERX, the Air Force’s technology and innovation hub.
Purdue Research Foundation

Three Purdue University alumni will soon help more members of the U.S. Air Force advance critical communication skills to keep them safe in the cockpit.

PlaneEnglish, a simulator created by the three Purdue alumni, has received a $1 million SBIR Phase II award, sponsored by the Air Force and AFWERX, the Air Force’s technology and innovation hub. The technology addresses important communication and training needs for the Department of Defense.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to play an even bigger part in helping the Air Force train pilots using a digital approach that’s proven popular with users,” said Muharrem Mane, one of the creators of the simulator.

PlaneEnglish is an app-based aviation radio simulator to help new pilots acquire radio communication proficiency by developing advanced skills in more realistic environments.

Mane, an alumnus of the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics; Eren Hadimioglu, an alumnus of the School of Aviation and Transportation Technology; and Sam Dickson, an alumnus of the Department of Computer Science, created and developed PlaneEnglish. The technology’s simulator is used in dozens of airports across the United States, and the team just launched a version of the technology for civilian pilots.

PlaneEnglish lessons guide users through simple and complicated interactions with air traffic control on every phase of flight from taxi out, to takeoff, to airspace entrance, to approaches, to taxi in.

Mane also said the technology comes at a time when the Federal Aviation Administration has put an increased focus on English language proficiency for pilots, and started asking instructors to test their students on their speaking and communication abilities.

The PlaneEnglish team works out of the Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette, and the creators work closely with the Purdue Research Foundation as they develop their technology.


More in Simulator Training
CAE Completes Upgrades of CT-156 and CT-155 FTDs for NFTC Program at 15 Wing Moose Jaw
Nov 25th, 2019
Pacific Flying Club
Pacific Flying Club Updates SIM Fleet with ALX Simulator
ALSIM is excited to announce the sale of an ALX simulator to Pacific Flying Club (PFC) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Nov 19th, 2019
CAE Adds New Bombardier Global 7500 Full-Flight Simulator to Its Training Network
Nov 19th, 2019
Flight Safety Richard Hallows Assistant Manager Farnborough Learning Center
FlightSafety International Promotes Richard Hallows to Assistant Manager, Farnborough Learning Center
Nov 13th, 2019
Select Aviation College Once Again Chooses ALSIM
Nov 13th, 2019
CAE Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Nov 13th, 2019
Discurso
Global Training Aviation Unveil the New Boeing B737NG Flight Simulator, Developed by Indra
Fernando Abril-Martorell, President of Indra, performs the inaugural flight in this B737NG model simulator, one of the most widely used aircraft by the world's leading airlines
Oct 24th, 2019
Flight Simulator Flight Safety Textron Aviation Training
FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training to Install a New Cessna Citation Latitude Simulator in Europe
FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training announces the upcoming installation of a new simulator for the Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft in Europe. The exact location will be determined based on Customer needs.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Flight Safety Houston Ellington Learning Center Preliminary Concept
FlightSafety's New Dassault Falcon 2000LXS/900LX Interchangeable Simulator Enters Service at the Teterboro Learning Center
FlightSafety International announces that training using a new Dassault Falcon 2000LXS/900LX interchangeable simulator will begin on Oct. 26 at the Teterboro Learning Center following FAA Level D qualification.
Oct 21st, 2019
Alpha Aviation Group Launches New $11 Million Simulator Facility
Major expansion includes brand-new A320 Full Flight Simulator.
Sep 18th, 2019
Image001
TRU Simulation and Training Signs Agreements with Cathay Pacific Airways
The 777-9 FFS will be one of the first in the world provided to an airline.
Sep 3rd, 2019
Flight Sim
Charter Flight is No Simulation
Air Charter Service’s Florida office recently chartered a Boeing B747 to fly a 35 tonne flight simulator, which proved to be an exceptionally tight fit, from Texas to Japan.
Aug 19th, 2019
De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 Full Flight Simulator In Nairobi Set to Boost Training and Safety in Africa
Aug 19th, 2019
Flt Vr Training (2)
FL Technics Implementing Next Generation Mechanics Training Using VR
The company has presented its first VR module, which covers the opening of the reverse thrust engine of a Boeing 737NG, and is set to expand its list of modules in the coming months to cover the full scope of maintenance training.
Jul 17th, 2019