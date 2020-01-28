Flightsafety Expands Its Helicopter Training Programs and Services With New Level D Qualified Simulators for the Airbus Helicopters EC145 and Leonardo AW139

FlightSafety International
Jan 28th, 2020
Flight Safety Leonardo Aw139 Simulator
FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International announces the expansion of its helicopter training programs and services with new Level D qualified simulators for the Airbus Helicopters EC145 and Leonardo AW139.

 “This significant expansion of the training programs and services we offer to helicopter operators reflects FlightSafety’s commitment to provide a broad range of conveniently located programs that our Customers require,” said Steve Gross, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

The Airbus Helicopters EC145 simulator is scheduled to enter service in March 2020 at the FlightSafety Learning Center in Denver, Colorado. While it will be used primarily to support Air Methods, FlightSafety will also offer training using this new advanced technology device to other operators of the aircraft.

The simulator that is being built for the Leonardo AW139 is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. It will enter service at FlightSafety’s Learning Center in Lafayette, Louisiana early in 2021 following Level D qualification.

The advances in technology incorporated into the new EC145 and AW139 simulators include FlightSafety’s industry-leading VITAL 1150 visual system and CrewView collimated glass mirror display.

FlightSafety’s comprehensive helicopter training programs include reviewing and practicing routine, abnormal and emergency procedures. They are practiced in a simulator under a broad variety of weather and environmental conditions and repeated without delays from air traffic, weather conditions or air traffic control. The pilot and instructor can focus on the task at hand without distraction in the safe and effective environment of a simulator.

FlightSafety International is the world’s premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. Over 2,000 highly qualified instructors provide more than 1.4 million hours of training each year to pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world’s largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, South Africa and the United Kingdom.


More in Simulator Training
CAE Completes Upgrades of CT-156 and CT-155 FTDs for NFTC Program at 15 Wing Moose Jaw
Nov 25th, 2019
Pacific Flying Club
Pacific Flying Club Updates SIM Fleet with ALX Simulator
ALSIM is excited to announce the sale of an ALX simulator to Pacific Flying Club (PFC) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Nov 19th, 2019
CAE Adds New Bombardier Global 7500 Full-Flight Simulator to Its Training Network
Nov 19th, 2019
Flight Safety Richard Hallows Assistant Manager Farnborough Learning Center
FlightSafety International Promotes Richard Hallows to Assistant Manager, Farnborough Learning Center
Nov 13th, 2019
Select Aviation College Once Again Chooses ALSIM
Nov 13th, 2019
CAE Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
Nov 13th, 2019
Discurso
Global Training Aviation Unveil the New Boeing B737NG Flight Simulator, Developed by Indra
Fernando Abril-Martorell, President of Indra, performs the inaugural flight in this B737NG model simulator, one of the most widely used aircraft by the world's leading airlines
Oct 24th, 2019
Flight Simulator Flight Safety Textron Aviation Training
FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training to Install a New Cessna Citation Latitude Simulator in Europe
FlightSafety Textron Aviation Training announces the upcoming installation of a new simulator for the Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft in Europe. The exact location will be determined based on Customer needs.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Flight Safety Houston Ellington Learning Center Preliminary Concept
FlightSafety's New Dassault Falcon 2000LXS/900LX Interchangeable Simulator Enters Service at the Teterboro Learning Center
FlightSafety International announces that training using a new Dassault Falcon 2000LXS/900LX interchangeable simulator will begin on Oct. 26 at the Teterboro Learning Center following FAA Level D qualification.
Oct 21st, 2019
Alpha Aviation Group Launches New $11 Million Simulator Facility
Major expansion includes brand-new A320 Full Flight Simulator.
Sep 18th, 2019
Image001
TRU Simulation and Training Signs Agreements with Cathay Pacific Airways
The 777-9 FFS will be one of the first in the world provided to an airline.
Sep 3rd, 2019
Flight Sim
Charter Flight is No Simulation
Air Charter Service’s Florida office recently chartered a Boeing B747 to fly a 35 tonne flight simulator, which proved to be an exceptionally tight fit, from Texas to Japan.
Aug 19th, 2019
De Havilland Dash 8 Q400 Full Flight Simulator In Nairobi Set to Boost Training and Safety in Africa
Aug 19th, 2019
Flt Vr Training (2)
FL Technics Implementing Next Generation Mechanics Training Using VR
The company has presented its first VR module, which covers the opening of the reverse thrust engine of a Boeing 737NG, and is set to expand its list of modules in the coming months to cover the full scope of maintenance training.
Jul 17th, 2019